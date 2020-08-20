from the death-by-litigation dept.
Last-minute California ruling means Uber and Lyft won't shut down today:
A California judge has granted Uber and Lyft an emergency reprieve from an order requiring them to treat their drivers as employees. The companies were facing a Thursday deadline to comply with the order. Earlier today, Lyft announced that it would be forced to shut down in the state at midnight tonight.
[...] Uber had warned that it was likely to do the same if the courts didn't delay enforcement of the law.
[...] The judge's emergency stay means that Lyft and Uber will be able to keep operating under their current model while they continue litigating whether the new law applies to them.
Previously:
California Judge Rules Uber and Lyft to Immediately Classify Drivers as Employees
Related Stories
California Judge Rules Uber and Lyft to Immediately Classify Drivers as Employees:
A California court issued a preliminary injuction on Monday, ordering Uber and Lyft to immediately reclassify Uber and Lyft ride-share drivers as employees, in a highly anticipated decision that follows a months-long battle between the state of California and the gig economy companies.
The San Francisco Superior Court judge said the companies must begin complying within 10 days.
In May, California's attorney general Xavier Becerra, alongside the cities of San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego, sued Uber and Lyft, arguing that the companies have been violating law by misclassifying Uber and Lyft drivers as independent contractors since January 1 when a state law known as AB5 went into effect.
In June, Becerra filed a request for a preliminary injunction, arguing that drivers are currently enduring such significant damages that waiting until the end of litigation would cause irreparable harm.
Responding to news of the preliminary injunction, attorney general Becerra said, "The court has weighed in and agreed: Uber and Lyft need to put a stop to unlawful misclassification of their drivers while our litigation continues. While this fight still has a long way to go, we're pushing ahead to make sure the people of California get the workplace protections they deserve."
(Score: 2) by Revek on Friday August 21, @11:50AM (2 children)
These services are really parasites. They need to guarantee a living wage for all of these drivers.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday August 21, @12:06PM
More likely: they raise another few billion and put robot taxis on the road, city by city, kicking drivers to the curb.
In the meantime, they will pull out of California and other locations if unwanted legislation gets passed or the courts rule against them. The drivers MUST be independent contractors.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 21, @12:11PM
You pay for the tracking. Or else youd just get in a random car for a ride.