from the oops-our-bad-sorry dept.
Adobe Lightroom iOS update permanently deleted users' photos:
A recent update to the Adobe Lightroom app permanently deleted some iOS users' photos and presets, an Adobe rep confirmed on the Photoshop feedback forums. Adobe has since corrected the issue, which was first spotted by PetaPixel, but not before drawing the ire of many disappointed users.
[...] Needless to say, users who had just lost photos and presets were not happy. "Rikk, we understand the announcement, however this doesn't solve the problem," wrote Ewelina Wojtyczka. "People lost months/years of their work. Apologies will not bring it back."
Adobe hasn't further commented on the bug outside Flohr's post. [...] While Adobe shouldn't be let off the hook for this error, perhaps the importance of multiple backups is the hard lesson we can learn from this.
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Friday August 21, @06:40PM
as steam for linux deleting your entire $HOME directory.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Friday August 21, @06:48PM
Crying about losing YEARS of work because you didn't make a single backup? Fire yourself for gross incompetence.
There are so many backup options that there is NO excuse.
Then again, I'd bet that in the majority of cases nothing of value was lost.
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday August 21, @07:08PM (2 children)
Adobe as an antagonist to people is quite legendary.
We used to nick Flash as Adobe Infiltrator.
However, this incident is very suspect to be engineered for purpose:
Deliberately and purposely harming non-cloud users (who are obviously less value for a corp) to make everyone scared and drive the herd into cloud services.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 2) by Fishscene on Friday August 21, @07:21PM
They say don't attribute to malice what can be attributed to stupidity (or something like that). The problem I find is that more often then not, these "mistakes" are in favor of the one making them. "oops! Sorry you lost your photos. I guess if you had them in Adobe cloud you'd be just fine..."
So yea, Call me "Suspicious" on this one. Thanks for bringing this to light! (room)
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday August 21, @07:28PM
So in other words, some people were trying to use a high-end graphics tool on a toy iPhone. Perhaps the real lesson is not to use a toy cell phone for real work.
Although that cloud crap needs to die too.