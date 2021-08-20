Stories
Adobe Lightroom iOS Update Permanently Deleted Users’ Photos

posted by Fnord666 on Friday August 21, @06:12PM
Adobe Lightroom iOS update permanently deleted users' photos:

A recent update to the Adobe Lightroom app permanently deleted some iOS users' photos and presets, an Adobe rep confirmed on the Photoshop feedback forums. Adobe has since corrected the issue, which was first spotted by PetaPixel, but not before drawing the ire of many disappointed users.

[...] Needless to say, users who had just lost photos and presets were not happy. "Rikk, we understand the announcement, however this doesn't solve the problem," wrote Ewelina Wojtyczka. "People lost months/years of their work. Apologies will not bring it back."

Adobe hasn't further commented on the bug outside Flohr's post. [...] While Adobe shouldn't be let off the hook for this error, perhaps the importance of multiple backups is the hard lesson we can learn from this.

  • (Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Friday August 21, @06:40PM

    by leon_the_cat (10052) on Friday August 21, @06:40PM (#1040028)

    as steam for linux deleting your entire $HOME directory.

  • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Friday August 21, @06:48PM

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Friday August 21, @06:48PM (#1040032) Journal

    Crying about losing YEARS of work because you didn't make a single backup? Fire yourself for gross incompetence.

    There are so many backup options that there is NO excuse.

    Then again, I'd bet that in the majority of cases nothing of value was lost.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday August 21, @07:08PM (2 children)

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Friday August 21, @07:08PM (#1040041) Journal

    Adobe as an antagonist to people is quite legendary.
    We used to nick Flash as Adobe Infiltrator.

    However, this incident is very suspect to be engineered for purpose:

    Flohr did note that the Lightroom cloud, and Lightroom mobile on Android, Lightroom desktop on macOS and Windows, as well as Lightroom Classic weren’t affected. This makes it sound like only pictures that weren’t backed up to Adobe’s Cloud were deleted, though that’s no comfort to people who lost their photos.

    Deliberately and purposely harming non-cloud users (who are obviously less value for a corp) to make everyone scared and drive the herd into cloud services.

    • (Score: 2) by Fishscene on Friday August 21, @07:21PM

      by Fishscene (4361) on Friday August 21, @07:21PM (#1040051)

      They say don't attribute to malice what can be attributed to stupidity (or something like that). The problem I find is that more often then not, these "mistakes" are in favor of the one making them. "oops! Sorry you lost your photos. I guess if you had them in Adobe cloud you'd be just fine..."

      So yea, Call me "Suspicious" on this one. Thanks for bringing this to light! (room)

    • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday August 21, @07:28PM

      by SomeGuy (5632) on Friday August 21, @07:28PM (#1040054)

      Flohr did note that the Lightroom cloud, and Lightroom mobile on Android, Lightroom desktop on macOS and Windows, as well as Lightroom Classic weren’t affected.

      So in other words, some people were trying to use a high-end graphics tool on a toy iPhone. Perhaps the real lesson is not to use a toy cell phone for real work.

      Although that cloud crap needs to die too.

