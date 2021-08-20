from the Alien-vs-Avatar? dept.
CNet:
Prosthesis is a 9,000-pound quadruped, or four-legged machine, that can lift a car, climb over boulders and run in the snow. But the ultimate goal is to pioneer an entirely new sport of mech racing.
Imagine these giant mech suits racing around a parkour course with obstacles and heavy objects to push or drag, and you have an idea of where this sport is headed.
[...] Prosthesis has been in development for over 10 years, but now it's time for the mech suit to make its public debut. The first professional athlete to sit in the driver's seat was Cassie Hawrysh, a Canadian champion skeleton racer. During an intense three-day training session learning to control the mech, she managed to take a step in the quadruped. "That was like a monumental event for us," she says, "but I also fell flat on Prosthesis' face a couple times, which was hilarious and terrifying because you're falling from height."
Mech racing, coming to you soon on the Ocho.
Related Stories
Make: has a report on the appearance of a MegaBots giant fighting robot at the Bay Area Maker Faire on Saturday. The article features a video of the bot in action.
You’ve probably heard about MegaBots, the proposed giant robot combat league — yes please! — but this is the first time we’ve seen the working prototype robot in action, moving, aiming, and firing. The prototype runs on tracks scavenged from a small bulldozer, but ultimately the plan is for MegaBots to walk on two legs like the giant humanoid mechs we’ve all seen in the movies. Even the tracked version is impressive: It’s got room for a 2-person crew inside — driver and gunner — and it rears up to an imposing height of 15′ when aggravated. The idea of squads of these monsters battling to the death in football arenas is just too good not to happen.
Also covered at Ars Technica (With an image slideshow), and the there is additional detail in an earlier Make: article.
More information at the Megabots Home page.
In 2015, a team of American engineers created the MegaBots Mk. II, a 15-foot-tall, 5,400kg, paintball cannon-armed mech of nightmarish proportions. Which is impressive and all, but the question was: why? The answer came in the form of a fight-to-the-death challenge issued to Japanese company Suidobashi Heavy Industries, which had built its own 13-foot-tall mech called Kuratas, complete with touchscreen UI, Kinect-based interface, and twin BB Gatling guns (customers could even order one for a cool $1.35 million).
One successful $500,000 Kickstarter campaign later—launched to get the Mk. II combat-ready—the battle to end all robot battles is finally happening, albeit a year later than originally planned. This August, the revamped MegaBots Mk. III will battle Kuratas at an as yet undisclosed location. The delay to the original duel was due to problems with the venue, according to MegaBots, so the location is being kept a secret for now.
The competition is essential if we're to be prepared for the arrival of the kaiju.