from the ev.com-bubble? dept.
Tesla stock reaches $2,000 amid soaring interest in EV companies:
Tesla's stock closed at a record high of $2,000 on Thursday, pushing the company's market capitalization to $370 billion. Tesla has been on a weeklong rally since announcing a five-for-one stock split. The split will be distributed to anyone who holds the stock tomorrow—Friday, August 21.
A little more than two months have passed since Tesla's stock first reached $1,000 per share. Last month, Tesla announced a solid second-quarter profit of $104 million. It was the fourth straight quarter of profits.
That could qualify Tesla for inclusion in the S&P 500 stock index. If Tesla wins a slot in the S&P 500, funds that track the index would need to buy Tesla shares. That could push the stock price up even further.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 22, @12:42PM (4 children)
What goes up, must come down.
Spinning wheel, got to go 'round
...
Ride a painted pony,
let the spinning wheel turn.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFEewD4EVwU [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Saturday August 22, @01:00PM (1 child)
Handy hint, boys and girls, it might actually just be the fiat currency that's dropping, rather than the value of pieces of paper soaring. What's that 'brrr'-ing sound I hear?
I foresaw this years ago (as I watched Mike Maloney's /The Hidden Secrets of Money/), and bought silver (at bullionvault.com, so real silver, not ETF fairy stories), et je ne regret rien. Other metals are available (OK, one other metal, you can guess which one).
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Saturday August 22, @01:10PM
If you foresaw it, why did you buy those metals then? Shares are both resistant to inflation and are productive, whereas raw material is not productive and it is also subject to fluctuations due to actual use. Historically, shares gain 7% per year. They might perform better due to the tremendous inflation we have at the moment (why don't figure show it? The numbers are made up, see hedonic calculation).
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Saturday August 22, @01:19PM (1 child)
The market is enthusiastically anticipating where Tesla's going, but inclusion in the S&P 500 is a real driver for its valuation. It means every mutual fund manager and every other institutional investor who holds the basket of stocks to match that index will now need to buy Tesla stock; I have read some estimates that say they will need to buy $100 billion of stock, either from existing shareholders (which will drive the price waaaay up), or in a secondary offering from the company that will dilute existing shares of Tesla but will funnel all that extra money directly to the company. The latter option is not too bad for existing shareholders because the company can turn right around with that capital and build new factories and take other steps to widen the disruption they've already brought to the auto industry. It is a huge industry, and disruption like this is rather a once-in-a-century kind of phenomenon.
According to Tesla analysts, the company is taking other disruptive steps also. One is that they're working on mass producing the factories that mass produce the cars. The factory they built in China was built in record time, and they're aiming to do the same with the new factory outside Austin, TX. A second move is their battery tech; they recently acquired a battery company called Maxwell that they're expecting to improve its cars' range and recharge time. A third is they're working on their own home-grown car insurance they're touting will cost 20-30% less than policies from established insurance companies; that would disrupt a whole new industry. There are others, too, like reducing their manufacturing costs (like they did with the CyberTruck).
So, yeah, the stock price is soaring, but it's not entirely without reason.
Yes, I do own Tesla stock.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 22, @01:42PM
> Yes, I do own Tesla stock.
Hope you enjoy the ride! I don't, but if I did my small "investment" would be for the fun of it all.