A homeopathy journal that Elsevier dropped in the wake of concerns about excessive self-citation appears to have carved out a new niche for itself: self-pity.

In 2016, Homeopathylost its slot on Thomson Reuters's (now Clarivate's) influential journal rankings list after an analysis found that more than 70% of citations in the papers it published were of papers it published. That led Elsevier to cut the journal loose — although it remains in business under the umbrella of Thieme, and has since earned its impact factor back. (For more on why that's important to journals, see this story.)

Part of Homeopathy's mission under new ownership, it seems, is to criticize journals that have spurned its contributors. Well, one journal, anyway.