Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Did a Journal Retract Your Paper on Homeopathy? Meet the Journal That Will Publish Your Complaint

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday August 22, @07:44PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the self-referential dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Did a journal retract your paper on homeopathy? Meet the journal that will publish your complaint:

A homeopathy journal that Elsevier dropped in the wake of concerns about excessive self-citation appears to have carved out a new niche for itself: self-pity.

In 2016, Homeopathylost its slot on Thomson Reuters's (now Clarivate's)  influential journal rankings list after an analysis found that more than 70% of citations in the papers it published were of papers it published. That led Elsevier to cut the journal loose — although it remains in business under the umbrella of Thieme, and has since earned its impact factor back. (For more on why that's important to journals, see this story.)

Part of Homeopathy's mission under new ownership, it seems, is to criticize journals that have spurned its contributors. Well, one journal, anyway.

Original Submission


«  Major Quantum Computational Breakthrough is Shaking Up Physics and Maths
Did a Journal Retract Your Paper on Homeopathy? Meet the Journal That Will Publish Your Complaint | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 22, @07:56PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 22, @07:56PM (#1040503)

    Shit! That's just democrats!

    And homeopathy? That just confirms it!

(1)