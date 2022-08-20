Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

GM Mosquitoes OK'd for First U.S. Test in Florida Keys

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday August 23, @05:09AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the nuzzling-my-flesh-with-their-noses dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

On August 18th, Florida Keys' officials voted to allow the first test release of genetically modified mosquitoes in the U.S.

The target mosquito population (Aedes aegypti) spreads multiple diseases including yellow fever, dengue, zika and chikungunya and is difficult to control with traditional spraying.

Sometime after January 1, 2021, Florida workers will set out boxes of eggs of specially bred male yellow fever mosquitoes (a recent version called OX5034) in a stretch of Monroe County still to be chosen. The eggs, shipped from the biotech company Oxitec based in Abingdon, England, will grow into normal-looking males. Like other male mosquitoes, they drink flower nectar, not blood.

Then planners hope that during tests, these Oxitec foreigners will charm female mosquitoes into mating. A bit of saboteur genetics from the males will kill any female offspring resulting from the mating, and over time that should shrink the swarms. Sons that inherit their dad's no-daughter genes will go on to shrink the next generation even further.

Oxitec has already supplied around a billion similar mosquitoes for release in other countries.

Original Submission


«  3DSoC Program Enters Into Second Phase; ARM Announces Three-Year DARPA Partnership
GM Mosquitoes OK'd for First U.S. Test in Florida Keys | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.