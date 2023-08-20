Toei Animation, Kodansha and other anime content providers have banded together to start a channel on YouTube. The goal is to have 30 companies providing 3,000 anime titles by 2022, with the number of views per month reaching 300 million.

Called Animelog, or Anilog, the channel was launched Friday by Analyzelog, a company that supports corporate digital strategies. The target audience for the channel is currently local, but there are also plans to add sub-titled content in English and Chinese for overseas fans.

[...] "There exists a problem of illegal video distribution service these days, but "AnimeLog" will distribute only officially-licensed animations and operate as a safe channel that families can enjoy together," said Analyzelog in a statement.