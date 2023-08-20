The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is reversing course on a change to the way hospitals report critical information on the coronavirus pandemic to the government, returning the responsibility for data collection to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus coordinator, told hospital executives and government officials in Arkansas this week that the current system under which hospitals report new cases is "solely an interim system" and that the reporting would soon go back to the CDC.

"CDC is working with us right now to build a revolutionary new data system so it can be moved back to the CDC, and they can have that regular accountability with hospitals relevant to treatment and PPE," Dr. Birx said, referring to personal protective equipment used by doctors and nurses.

The reversal comes after increasing reports that the new system has been plagued by delays and inconsistencies in data since being implemented in July. Among other things, certain key statistics, such as inpatient beds occupied by Covid-19 patients, were updated only once a week, rather than daily or multiple times a week, as under the CDC system.