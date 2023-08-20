from the now-that-that's-settled dept.
A Fleet of Computers Helps Settle a 90-Year-Old Math Problem:
A team of mathematicians has finally finished off Keller's conjecture, but not by working it out themselves. Instead, they taught a fleet of computers to do it for them.
Keller's conjecture, posed 90 years ago by Ott-Heinrich Keller, is a problem about covering spaces with identical tiles. It asserts that if you cover a two-dimensional space with two-dimensional square tiles, at least two of the tiles must share an edge. It makes the same prediction for spaces of every dimension—that in covering, say, 12-dimensional space using 12-dimensional "square" tiles, you will end up with at least two tiles that abut each other exactly.
Over the years, mathematicians have chipped away at the conjecture, proving it true for some dimensions and false for others. As of this past fall, the question remained unresolved only for seven-dimensional space.
But a new computer-generated proof has finally resolved the problem. The proof, posted online last October, is the latest example of how human ingenuity, combined with raw computing power, can answer some of the most vexing problems in mathematics.
The authors of the new work—Joshua Brakensiek of Stanford University, Marijn Heule and John Mackey of Carnegie Mellon University, and David Narváez of the Rochester Institute of Technology—solved the problem using 40 computers. After a mere 30 minutes, the machines produced a one-word answer: Yes, the conjecture is true in seven dimensions. And we don't have to take their conclusion on faith.
The answer comes packaged with a long proof explaining why it's right. The argument is too sprawling to be understood by human beings, but it can be verified by a separate computer program as correct.
In other words, even if we don't know what the computers did to solve Keller's conjecture, we can assure ourselves they did it correctly.
(Score: 2) by KritonK on Monday August 24, @09:24AM
Why not 20 hours on one computer? This doesn't sound like a lot and, unless the algorithm they used is embarrasingly parallel [wikipedia.org], it would have saved them a lot of development time, possibly more than the 19.5 hours they gained from running the parallel version. They would have saved a bit of money, too, if they bought those 40 computers specifically for this purpose. The single-processor version might even be a bit easier to understand.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 24, @09:31AM
My professor would let me fail an exam if I would come up with such answer.
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Monday August 24, @09:42AM
So let's get this straight, one computer produces a result that is "yes, but you humins won't understand the details" and another checks the result and says "yes the first computer is right, but you humins won't understand the details".
How exactly do we know that both computers aren't lying?