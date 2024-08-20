from the peek-a-poo dept.
Japan: See-through public toilets open in Tokyo parks:
Transparent public toilets which light up "like a beautiful lantern" have been installed in Tokyo.
The see-through loos have opened in two parks in Shibuya, a commercial part of the Japanese capital which is renowned for its shopping facilities and quality of nightlife.
The toilets use coloured "smart glass" which turns opaque when they are occupied.
The glass technology has been used so people can identify whether the toilet is clean - and if anyone is currently inside.
Users have already said how, once inside the toilet, they cannot tell if the glass is opaque or not - giving them the strange feeling they are on display while spending a penny.
[...] There are plans to open more of the transparent toilets across the same neighbourhood by next spring.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday August 24, @03:49PM
See this recent SN article: Xiaomi Launches a Nearly Useless Transparent OLED TV [soylentnews.org]
Would transparent toilets be a good application of this technology?
Especially if you put two of these panels back to back. When unoccupied, both panels are transparent. When occupied, from inside you see opaque walls with nice scenery. From outside the toilet you see camera views of the person on display who is using that toilet -- so that you can tell it is occupied. A high tech solution to a real problem.
No person shall be deprived of Life, Liberty or Poverty without due process of law.