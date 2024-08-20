Transparent public toilets which light up "like a beautiful lantern" have been installed in Tokyo.

The see-through loos have opened in two parks in Shibuya, a commercial part of the Japanese capital which is renowned for its shopping facilities and quality of nightlife.

The toilets use coloured "smart glass" which turns opaque when they are occupied.

The glass technology has been used so people can identify whether the toilet is clean - and if anyone is currently inside.

Users have already said how, once inside the toilet, they cannot tell if the glass is opaque or not - giving them the strange feeling they are on display while spending a penny.

[...] There are plans to open more of the transparent toilets across the same neighbourhood by next spring.