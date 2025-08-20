The nuclear bomb, codenamed "Ivan," that was dropped by the Soviet Union over Novaya Zemlya in the Arctic Ocean on October 30, 1961, was the largest device of its kind ever detonated. The monstrous weapon had a yield of around 50 megatons — equivalent to 50 million tons of TNT. Until now, the available imagery of that test has been strictly limited, consisting of short, grainy clips and poor-quality stills.

The colossal Ivan device was developed under a program known as izdeliye 202 (meaning "product 202", otherwise known simply as "V"). Years later, when more details became known about it in the West, the weapon would be dubbed "Tsar Bomba."

On August 20, 2020, the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation — the Russian state concern responsible for nuclear enterprises, including nuclear weapons — released a 30-minute documentary film on its official YouTube channel showing the test in unprecedented detail, from the initial transport of the device itself to the mushroom cloud that later rose some 6.2 miles over the Arctic archipelago. The release of the film coincides with the 75th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry — although a thermonuclear bomb popularly described in the West as a "doomsday weapon" was perhaps an unusual choice for the commemoration. Regardless, it was a remarkable technological achievement.