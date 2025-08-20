from the that's-gonna-be-LOUD! dept.
US Air Force just demoed its first flying car, and it's excessive:
It's no secret that the US Air Force wants flying cars. The branch of the US Military announced last year that it was starting to explore electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) craft, and earlier this year, said it wants 30 vehicles in service by 2030.
After its first demonstration last week, the Air Force has just got a little closer to this goal.
[...] On Thursday last week, officials gathered in Austin, Texas to witness the first demonstration of a flying car, the 18 rotor Hexa made by Texas eVTOL startup, LIFT Aircraft.
[...] The picture below shows you pretty much everything else you need to know. The Hexa generates lift with a load of electric rotors, has space for one passenger, and it takes off from a standstill in a vertical direction.
One thing is for sure, these eVTOL craft look kinda dorky, or you might even say excessive. We'll have to come round to their aesthetic sooner or later because that excessiveness is kind of a safety requirement. LIFT says that the Hexa can land safely with up to six rotors disabled.
The demonstration was all part of what the Air Force calls its Agility Prime program, a collection of developers, communities, and events that aims to spearhead the development of personal eVTOL flying cars.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 26, @01:59AM
They even infiltrated the USAF.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 26, @02:04AM
A taxpayer funded scrap heap challenge. If the function were simply to take off we could forgive the poor form but we've already seen much better commercial eVTOL designs.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday August 26, @02:05AM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 26, @02:27AM
Well, this one is a target that can stay exposed longer, due to the redundancy.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday August 26, @02:29AM
The United States is getting its chili ring absolutely blown out by China in war games, and this is what they want to invest in?
Derpcopters?
No, the military needs to first identify the companies price-gouging it, and then switch to cheaper, more useful goods.
Not everything has to have an Android SoC in it for war! Just make cheap, sturdy weapons!
Focus more on rail guns and lasers, that's what we really need.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 26, @02:46AM
I see what you did her... oh, wait I don't.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday August 26, @02:32AM
What are they trying to hide?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday August 26, @02:41AM
Pardon? [youtube.com]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday August 26, @02:55AM
Yeah, searching "hexa" didn't offer much...
But, you get the unadulterated audio only for a brief instant at liftoff, then drowned out by the usual obnoxious music. Not satisfactory. They just won't give it up. Probably nobody wants to reveal how noisy these contraptions are.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by srobert on Wednesday August 26, @02:43AM
We can't have medical insurance for all our citizens because "how you gonna pay for that?". But if you dare to question this expenditure the MIC will have you declared an enemy of the state.