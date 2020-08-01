Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Researchers Develop Flat Lens a Thousand Times Thinner Than a Human Hair

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 26, @02:49PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the picture-this dept.
Hardware

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Researchers develop flat lens a thousand times thinner than a human hair:

A lens that is a thousand times thinner than a human hair has been developed in Brazil by researchers at the University of São Paulo's São Carlos School of Engineering (EESC-USP). It can serve as a camera lens in smartphones or be used in other devices that depend on sensors.

[...] The lens consists of a single nanometric layer of silicon on arrays of nanoposts that interact with light. The structure is printed by photolithography, a well-known technique used to fabricate transistors.

This kind of lens is known as a metalens.

[...] "Our lens has an arbitrary field of view, which ideally can reach 180° without image distortion," Rezende Martins said. "We've tested its effectiveness for an angle of 110°. With wider angles of view, light energy decreases owing to the shadow effect, but this can be corrected by post-processing."

Previously metalenses have been limited in their field of view. This lens opens up a much wider range of possibilities.

Journal Reference:
Augusto Martins, et. al.,On Metalenses with Arbitrarily Wide Field of View, ACS Photonics (DOI: 10.1021/acsphotonics.0c00479)

Original Submission


«  Transparent Near-Infrared Light-Emitting Diodes
Researchers Develop Flat Lens a Thousand Times Thinner Than a Human Hair | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 26, @03:03PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 26, @03:03PM (#1042176)

    Researchers Make Hair a Thousand Times Thinner.

    It's a no-win situation. The only effective strategy is to not play.

  • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday August 26, @03:03PM

    by bzipitidoo (4388) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 26, @03:03PM (#1042177) Journal

    So is this a Fresnel lens with the breaks invisibly microscopic? Fresnals are kinda neat, but I never did care for all the circles it superimposes on the view.

(1)