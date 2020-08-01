from the picture-this dept.
Researchers develop flat lens a thousand times thinner than a human hair:
A lens that is a thousand times thinner than a human hair has been developed in Brazil by researchers at the University of São Paulo's São Carlos School of Engineering (EESC-USP). It can serve as a camera lens in smartphones or be used in other devices that depend on sensors.
[...] The lens consists of a single nanometric layer of silicon on arrays of nanoposts that interact with light. The structure is printed by photolithography, a well-known technique used to fabricate transistors.
This kind of lens is known as a metalens.
[...] "Our lens has an arbitrary field of view, which ideally can reach 180° without image distortion," Rezende Martins said. "We've tested its effectiveness for an angle of 110°. With wider angles of view, light energy decreases owing to the shadow effect, but this can be corrected by post-processing."
Previously metalenses have been limited in their field of view. This lens opens up a much wider range of possibilities.
Journal Reference:
Augusto Martins, et. al.,On Metalenses with Arbitrarily Wide Field of View, ACS Photonics (DOI: 10.1021/acsphotonics.0c00479)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 26, @03:03PM
Researchers Make Hair a Thousand Times Thinner.
It's a no-win situation. The only effective strategy is to not play.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday August 26, @03:03PM
So is this a Fresnel lens with the breaks invisibly microscopic? Fresnals are kinda neat, but I never did care for all the circles it superimposes on the view.