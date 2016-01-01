from the the-downside-to-the-upside dept.
Solar Panels Are Starting to Die, Leaving Behind Toxic Trash:
Solar panels are an increasingly important source of renewable power that will play an essential role in fighting climate change. They are also complex pieces of technology that become big, bulky sheets of electronic waste at the end of their lives—and right now, most of the world doesn't have a plan for dealing with that.
But we'll need to develop one soon, because the solar e-waste glut is coming. By 2050, the International Renewable Energy Agency projects that up to 78 million metric tons of solar panels will have reached the end of their life, and that the world will be generating about 6 million metric tons of new solar e-waste annually. While the latter number is a small fraction of the total e-waste humanity produces each year, standard electronics recycling methods don't cut it for solar panels. Recovering the most valuable materials from one, including silver and silicon, requires bespoke recycling solutions. And if we fail to develop those solutions along with policies that support their widespread adoption, we already know what will happen.
"If we don't mandate recycling, many of the modules will go to landfill," said Arizona State University solar researcher Meng Tao, who recently authored a review paper on recycling silicon solar panels, which comprise 95 percent of the solar market.
[...] "We believe the big blind spot in the US for recycling is that the cost far exceeds the revenue," Meng said. "It's on the order of a 10-to-1 ratio."
If a solar panel's more valuable components—namely, the silicon and silver—could be separated and purified efficiently, that could improve that cost-to-revenue ratio. A small number of dedicated solar PV recyclers are trying to do this.
Some PV researchers want to do even better than that. In another recent review paper, a team led by National Renewable Energy Laboratory scientists calls for the development of new recycling processes in which all metals and minerals are recovered at high purity, with the goal of making recycling as economically viable and as environmentally beneficial as possible.
[...] In addition to developing better recycling methods, the solar industry should be thinking about how to repurpose panels whenever possible, since used solar panels are likely to fetch a higher price than the metals and minerals inside them (and since reuse generally requires less energy than recycling). As is the case with recycling, the EU is out in front on this: Through its Circular Business Models for the Solar Power Industry program, the European Commission is funding a range of demonstration projects showing how solar panels from rooftops and solar farms can be repurposed, including for powering ebike charging stations in Berlin and housing complexes in Belgium.
Meng Tao, Vasilis Fthenakis, Burcak Ebin, et al. Major challenges and opportunities in silicon solar module recycling, Progress in Photovoltaics: Research and Applications (DOI: 10.1002/pip.3316)
(Score: 2) by datapharmer on Wednesday August 26, @05:11PM
Veolia already has pv recycling plants in Europe (where it was more popular earlier) and other companies are doing this too. I'm sure these huge companies will have them built in the U.S. within 30 years if this becomes an actual problem, but saying that something handled by a major international company on a large scale is "bespoke" means by Big Mac must be pretty "bespoke" too.
Darn kids and their bespoke and artisan everything - get off my lawn!
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 26, @05:11PM (1 child)
Let's burn it. Burning shit is how you get shit done.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 26, @05:49PM
Mmmm. I LOVE the smell of toxic smoke in the morning!
I hope it also makes the flames pretty colors.
Who will be given the honor of lighting the match?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday August 26, @05:37PM (3 children)
Those groups doing the talking, as usual, seem to mostly be in mgmt and propaganda and journalism (but I repeat myself?).
As for a technical engineering perspective:
Panels are usually made not to fall apart as the usual failure mode is bulk damage (hail, baseball, gunshot, dropping, earthquake) and resulting or independent water corrosion / contamination. So its hard to rip them apart by design. Which COULD be fixed in a regulatory manner. For example, mandate the back panel is tempered glass to make it easy and safe to smash thru to recycle the good internal bits. Or demand some kind of standardized trademark and copyright free aluminum extrusion shape thats easy to rip apart.
Chemically speaking generic silicon in elemental form is near worthless, fraction of a dollar per gram. The ultra-pure certified and tested stuff ready to be turned into ARM CPU chips costs about three times the price of gold per gram. So its kinda like water, in the desert, its quite pricey, but east of the Mississippi its not worth much. Depends where you want it and how pure and how certified. Sand, where the silicon comes from, construction grade delivered to site, usually costs about a penny per kilo as a crude engineering "order of magnitude" estimate. Obviously you can buy medical grade aerospace sand for hundreds of dollars per kilo, but ... So yeah the world's not exactly running out of sand. We'll run out of aluminum before we run out of sand.
A pretty interesting chemical problem to think about is massive contamination. Its not that brand new solar panels are a huge mystery to recycle, parts is parts and we know what they are, what do you do with some filthy thing with toxic mold growing in it and weird corrosion and leaching of semi-toxic metals that would give a chemist some headaches. Its like pretty easy to turn rando mysterious fresh pig parts into hot dogs, but a hell of a trick to turn brats that I ate, then sat in the septic tank for 25 years, back into hot dogs.
You got some panels with lead solder, some RoHS. Some panels have entirely different physics and chemistry, if you go back far enough. The glass panels are fun especially the weird coatings. Every type of glue and cement has probably been used in panels over the decades. Plenty of delicious expensive copper wire in an installation. "We'll haul away and recycle your entire installation IF you'll let us keep the copper"
GENERALLY the managers and politicians like to assume infinite labor costs and low unemployment, but recent post gen-x trends do not follow that. Its entirely possible we'll still be using human hands instead of robots and code to disassemble panels. Probably not high paying work, nor glamorous. My guess is socioculturally panel recycling will be cooler than working at the recycling center but not as cool as doing delivery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 26, @05:51PM
Strip off all the solar bits (coatings, etc) and have fun reclaiming various constituents -- then sell the big sheets of nice tempered glass for greenhouses or other passive solar uses.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 26, @05:56PM
It would seem that some modest regulations about designing these for recycling might be useful for recyclers. Easy to separate out the valuable yummy parts from the rest.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 26, @05:57PM
I'll take $0.50/gram free stuff all day long, thanks.
But, yeah, beach sand is pretty cheap.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 26, @06:02PM
That has never stopped us before from enacting bad public policy, or failing to enact good public policy. Especially if a group is adversely economically affected who can pay lobbyists.
We don't seem to care when it comes to so many other things.
We can't even get people to wear masks in public. Or, in some cases, simply do home recycling of things like aluminum, cardboard, glass, etc.
(Score: 2) by mth on Wednesday August 26, @06:03PM
The panels aren't dying yet, they are approaching their manufacturer-guaranteed 25-year lifespan. It is likely many panels will continue to function for a lot longer. However, as their efficiency drops with age and wasn't as high as modern panels to begin with, people might want to replace old panels even if they're still working.