Student debt may hurt chances at full-time employment:
A recently published study led by The University of Texas at Arlington says that student debt may hurt students' chances of securing full-time employment due to added pressure in their job search.
[...] The researchers say that having student loan debt is a financial stressor to students that leads to additional stress during their job search, which in turn can harm their chances of securing a full-time job.
"Student loan debt creates an anticipated loss of financial resources, which brings higher levels of stress to student job-seekers," said Froidevaux, who is a fellow of the Eunice and James L. West Distinguished Professorship. Her research interests include career transitions, retirement and aging in the workplace, and identity negotiation.
The more financially strained individuals are, the less likely they are to have sufficient energy and motivation to invest in their search for a successful job placement, she said. Results from the study also suggest that students who are more stressed about their student loans were likelier to work more hours in part-time jobs. This stress in searching for a job reduced the likelihood of securing full-time employment upon graduation from college. The research team used data from 1,248 graduating seniors from four different American universities.
The current level of student loan debt in the USA is $1.6 trillion, above credit card debt and auto loans, and second only to mortgage debt.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday August 27, @04:39AM (1 child)
Employers might be wary of hiring someone who might have their car repossessed any minute, or regularly has to take time off to run to the social security office, or might be sick off work more often because they can't afford medical care...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 27, @04:48AM
Employers are part of the problem. There are far too many jobs that "require" college degrees when those degrees aren't actually necessary to do the job.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 27, @04:43AM
I am a faculty member at the University of Nebraska. I regularly get emails from the university's founding asking me to contribute to the "Husker Food Pantry" to help students who have to choose between college expenses and food. At the same time, we have multiple levels of administration with $200+k/year salaries. Our new university president has a $935k/year salary, roughly a 70% increase over his predecessor. Lots of money is spent on building new campus facilities. One of these was an area on the lower floor of the library, called the Love Library Learning Commons. It's basically an area with computers, a Dunkin Donuts, and tables for studying with fellow students. As I recall, the construction cost about $10 million. Books were taken out of the library to build this area. Meanwhile, it's a one or two minute walk to the student union, which has refreshments, computers, and plenty of tables. It's redundant, unnecessary, and expensive. Many of these construction projects aren't building necessary learning facilities for students, but instead non-essential amenities.
Universities see student loans as a nearly inexhaustible source of revenue. If they raise the costs of attendance, students will just go deeper in debt to pay for unnecessary construction and layers of highly paid administrators whose value to the university is dubious. And then they have the nerve to solicit donations for a student food pantry while the tuition funds administrators to live in luxury. When the administration wants to give itself a raise, all they have to do is raise tuition for students. It's shameful.