from the simple-changes dept.
Bird deaths down 70 percent after painting wind turbine blades:
Something as simple as black paint could be the key to reducing the number of birds that are killed each year by wind turbines. According to a study conducted at a wind farm on the Norwegian archipelago of Smøla, changing the color of a single blade on a turbine from white to black resulted in a 70-percent drop in the number of bird deaths.
Not everyone is a fan of wind turbines, however, because of their impact on local populations of flying fauna like birds and bats.
[...] Previous laboratory studies have suggested that birds may not be very good at seeing obstructions while they're flying, and adding visual cues like different colored fan blades can increase birds' chances of spotting a rapidly rotating fan.
[...] And so, in 2013, each of the four turbines in the test group had a single blade painted black. In the three years that followed, only six birds were found dead due to striking their turbine blades. By comparison, 18 bird deaths were recorded by the four control wind turbines—a 71.9-percent reduction in the annual fatality rate.
Digging into the data a little more showed some variation on bird deaths depending upon the season. During spring and autumn, fewer bird deaths were recorded at the painted turbines. But in summer, bird deaths actually increased at the painted turbines, and the authors note that the small number of turbines in the study and its relatively short duration both merit longer-term replication studies, both at Smøla and elsewhere.
Journal Reference:
Roel May, Torgeir Nygård, Ulla Falkdalen, et al. Paint it black: Efficacy of increased wind turbine rotor blade visibility to reduce avian fatalities [open], Ecology and Evolution (DOI: 10.1002/ece3.6592)
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday August 27, @02:56PM (1 child)
Why were they, essentially all, white to begin with? I've driven by some wind farms, they were around even when I was a kid. Every single one was white and pretty much every picture I've seen, all of the turbines were white. Even the towers themselves.
I would assume they were white, for the same reason white cars are common. They don't get as hot during the summer. Whereas a black SUV will soak up those sun rays like nothing else. Would a different color work just as well? Or is it, because most birds don't have color vision? So, white is nearly invisible to them, whereas black is as visible as it gets?
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 27, @03:26PM
A agree with your assumption, white to reduce solar heating. Since these long blades are composite (epoxy-glass or other matrix-fiber combinations), they are much more sensitive to high temps than metal blades would be. Black might be OK for high latitudes, but not for hotter/low latitude sites?
While they are doing the bird strike experiment, they should also be monitoring the black blades for any structural problems.
Would also be interesting if they know about time of day for the bird strikes -- just off hand, it seems like white would be better at times of low light, while black is better in mid-day?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 27, @02:56PM (6 children)
The thing which stood out to me is:
So to be clear, people are worried about 18 bird deaths over three years by four turbines. That's 6 bird deaths per year... or 1.5 bird deaths per turbine per year.
Why is this a thing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 27, @03:12PM
Because the oil companies needed to paint renewables as bad somehow.
I mean they are so loud too right? (I could hear one when I stood directly under it, but you know, it was in the middle of a corn field, and by the edge of the field, it was completely silent.)
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday August 27, @03:22PM
I guess because the worried people were worried about the number of deaths before the
represented by those 18 incidents?
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday August 27, @03:25PM
Wind farms often have hundreds of turbines, so that's a lot more deaths per wind farm. If they're easily avoidable deaths, then what exactly is your problem?
<no sarcasm> Bird Lives Matter </no sarcasm>
May you live in boring times.
(Score: 2) by nostyle on Thursday August 27, @03:26PM (2 children)
About once every five years a bird will fly into the window glass of my house, break its neck and die. There are about 125 million houses in the USA, so, extrapolating, there are probably 25 million birds that die every year from flying into window glass.
We need to outlaw window glass in houses before all the birds in the world are wiped out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 27, @03:29PM
> outlaw window glass in houses
Less extreme suggestion -- put some stickers / dots on your windows. I believe these are sold for just this purpose.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday August 27, @03:33PM
Or you could just hang some things in your window (a vertical blind can work) so they're less likely to think it's empty space they can just fly straight through.
May you live in boring times.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 27, @03:32PM
Not all birds see the same things. Raptors, at least some of them, see the ultraviolet spectrum. Maybe to prevent the death of raptors, they should paint the blades with UV reflective paint, or use laundry brighteners on them. I don't know what will draw other bird's attention to the hazard, but I do know that bird's eyes are not all alike.
It seems like the black paint works reasonably well for some species of birds.
They mention bats, as well. Bats can't be expected to see the same as birds, unless maybe owls. Bats and owls hunt and navigate using sound, more than vision. Maybe the blades need some kind of ultrasonic noise maker?
Democrats think Black people are stupid. - Kim Klacik