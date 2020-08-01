from the Top-this! dept.
World's biggest rooftop greenhouse opens in Montreal:
Building on a new hanging garden trend, a greenhouse [built] atop a Montreal warehouse growing eggplants and tomatoes to meet demand for locally sourced foods has set a record as the largest in the world.
It's not an obvious choice of location to cultivate organic vegetables—in the heart of Canada's second-largest city—but Lufa Farms on Wednesday inaugurates the facility that spans 160,000 square feet (15,000 square meters), or about the size of three football fields.
[...] It is the fourth rooftop greenhouse the company has erected in the city. The first, built in 2011 at a cost of more than Can$2 million (US$1.5 million), broke new ground.
Since then, competitors picked up and ran with the novel idea, including American Gotham Greens, which constructed eight greenhouses on roofs in New York, Chicago and Denver, and French Urban Nature, which is planning one in Paris in 2022.
A local Montreal supermarket has also offered since 2017 an assortment of vegetables grown on its roof, which was "greened" in order to cut greenhouse gas emissions linked to climate change.
The company estimates its rooftop gardens can feed 2% of Montreal's population now.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday August 27, @05:12PM
The first one covered 31,000 square feet. So, this one cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $7.74 million US Dollars to build. That's not cheap, but since they're not giving the produce away for free. I'm assuming they're making money on their $30 Canadian Dollars per basket. It's an interesting concept, but I'd be a lot more interested in knowing cost per lb of items produced.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11