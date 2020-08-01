from the uphill-both-ways-in-the-snow dept.
School run: Cutting car use will take much more than educating children and parents:
As the summer holidays come to an end and children return to school following lockdown, there couldn't be a better time for us to consider the school commute. Nowadays, many children in the UK commute to school by car. But getting more parents to ditch the car for school journeys and switch to more active modes of travel, such as walking or cycling, is of great public health importance.
[...] As cities have expanded under suburban sprawl, commuting distances to school have increased. They are longer now than they have ever been before. This is another reason more children travel to school by car now than they used to. Less than half of all children in England attend their most local school.
An education policy that lets parents choose their child's school compounds the issue of suburban sprawl. Those parents that are able to exercise choice do so, and in some cases travel great distances so that their child attends the best-performing school. Once school choice has been decided, so too has children's mode of travel to school. Longer school commutes equals more car travel.
[...] Tackling the real causes of car dependency on the school commute would benefit children, society and the environment. It would solve several public health challenges.
If all children attended their local school, fewer children would travel by car, and because of this, fewer children would be injured on the roads. There would be less noise pollution and less air pollution, which would reduce children's risk of developing respiratory conditions. We would see more people speaking to each other on our streets because of the increase in footfall, and there would be an improved sense of safety because there would be more "eyes on the street."
Will eliminating school choice for children make them healthier?
Fire 3/4 of school administrators as a start. Also, we should always err on the side of more choices and more freedom, not less.
Eliminating the children will save way more energy!
They kind of do already. "Catchment areas" are a thing, where those inside the catchment area are more likely to be granted a place, than those further out, see: https://admissionsday.co.uk/blog/how-do-school-catchment-areas-work [admissionsday.co.uk]
There is some leeway to pick a school your kids go to, but its not a simple case of applying and getting in, no matter how great the distance.
However, the deeper problem, of which the "driving kids to school" is a symptom, is that there is a huge variance in the quality of teaching, education and safety in schools in the UK. Unless all schools in the UK end up at a similar level of educational quality, decent behaviour and opportunity to progress, it will be a cold night in hell before parents stop driving their kids to good schools that are far way from where they live if they get the chance.
Case in point, I grew up in a poor, inner city part of London, UK. My local school was the place where drugs would be sold, people would get stabbed, beaten and in one case, a boy was tied up, beaten and forced to give blowjobs to others (this one actually resulted in the police being involved).
My parents had originally placed me in this school, but having come home on an almost daily basis with scars, bruises and by 10 years old still unable to read and write properly, let alone excel at any other subjects, they realised my future development was at stake, went "fuck this", and enrolled me in a much better school, that was in the suburbs of the city, and entailed a good hours drive. It properly turned my life around, and gave me opportunities my parents didn't have, and I am now financially far better off than my parents ever were.
Now, if you are a parent, and you have a choice, why on earth would you place your kids in the "bad" school? I am at the age where I am thinking of starting a family, and I sure as hell would not want my kids to go to a bad school, and I will drive them if necessary to make sure they have the best start in life. With any luck, I may even get them into a public school (in the UK, "public" schools" are "private schools" in the US, in comparison to state schools), which would open them up to possibly going to the Great Universities (Oxford/Cambridge/etc...), places that usually you can't get in unless you have been to the "right school".
Of course, my parents were well off enough to afford a car, and the time each day to take me there and back (the distance would have been far to far to cycle, not to mention the UK climate is not conductive to outdoor activities like cycling). Those kids whose parents could not afford a car, or time to drive them had to go to the bad school, with the corresponding bad start in life it entailed.
Why do they have to travel by car? Can't they walk or take their bike? Is the distance between the school and the home that long? For some that are quite far away I'm sure a bus ride might be in order. But for kids in the suburbs? Or is this more about parents being over protective and believing there is a pedo outside every school looking to kidnap their children? If my parents dropped me off at school there was something wrong, or it was the first day of school. After that I rode my bike, it wasn't that far away -- about 1 km or so when I was seven years old and as I got older the new school got somewhat further away so in the end it was about 4 km. Now as I'm old and grumpy my (away-from-home-) office is just 500 m away.
So just how far away from school does these children live that have to get a ride from the parents? From what I can see in the article it hasn't really changed that much or is much further then what I mentioned. Lazy children or overprotective parents?
There is no guarantee of that I think. But it probably wouldn't hurt them either. It would probably also cut down on the stress of parents when they don't have to taxi their own children around all the time.