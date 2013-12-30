from the CoC dept.
Software engineer, Debian developer, and recognized Free/Open Source Software innovator Daniel Pocock scratches the surface on the 2016 explusion of journalist, security researcher, and hacker Jacob Appelbaum from Debian. He asserts that the leadership in Debian at the time falsified evidence and hid conflicts of interest when dealing with the allegations against Appelbaum.
In 2016, there was an enormous amount of noise about Jacob Appelbaum from the Tor Project and winner of the Henri Nannen Prize for journalism.
An anonymous web site had been set up with allegations of harassment, abuse and rape. Unlike the #MeToo movement, which came later, nobody identified themselves and nobody filed a police complaint. It appears that the site was run by people who live in another country and have no daily contact with Appelbaum. Therefore, many people feel this wasn't about justice or immediate threats to their safety.
Long discussions took place in the private mailing lists of many free software communities, including Debian. Personally, as a I focus on my employer, clients and family and as there are so many long email discussions in Debian, I don't follow most of these things. I've come to regret that as it is now clear that at least some claims may have been falsified, a serious injustice has transpired and this could have been easily detected.
I don't wish to discount the experiences of anybody who has been a victim of a crime. However, in the correspondence that was circulated within Debian, the only person who has technically been harassed is Jacob Appelbaum himself. If Appelbaum does have a case to answer then organizations muddying the waters, inventing additional victims, may undermine the stories of real victims.
He then goes on to provide supporting evidence — including what was falsified and how the falsifications were used by the press — and then, from there, used against Appelbaum.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Freeman on Thursday August 27, @11:27PM
So, he was forced out of Debian, based on manufactured evidence? That's all kinds of messed up.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday August 27, @11:42PM
This stinks as a political retaliation by state, for his activist connections to Wikileaks, Assange and other projects.
My perception of EFF being just a NSA outlet has long history of such indications.
Also, there are reasons why Devuan forked from Debian, and only some of them are technical.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday August 28, @12:34AM
And why should those perceptions or indications matter to the rest of us?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 28, @12:14AM
Just as well, many of us have jumped ship to Devuan already.
(Score: 2) by EEMac on Thursday August 27, @11:28PM
(Score: 3, Informative) by EEMac on Thursday August 27, @11:30PM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 27, @11:43PM
It's in my library. And, I recommend anything and everything written by Vox Day.
Democrats think Black people are stupid. - Kim Klacik
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 27, @11:33PM
soon enough everyone's head get chopped off, including those that started the whole thing.
and then it gets taken over by a "hero" who turns into a dictator.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 28, @12:00AM
This is just a natural consequence of giving a movement free rein to destroy careers and lives with copious media amplification and no accountability. You get frivolous accusations of grown adults being preyed upon because muh power dynamic, or dumping of unwanted emotional labor, or mild flirting. You also get anonymous rape accusations. No proof needed, no consequences for the accusers. At projects like Debian, remove the Applebum and other targets, and fill the empty positions with your temporary allies. Repeat until the organization collapses, and use your resume to move on to the next thing to infiltrate and destroy.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 27, @11:41PM
Any organization that swallows a CoC is suspect. The CoC is really only useful when they decide to crucify someone.

https://www.debian.org/code_of_conduct
https://www.debian.org/code_of_conduct [debian.org]
Democrats think Black people are stupid. - Kim Klacik
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 28, @12:12AM
Plenty of #MeToo hitjobs also involve anonymous accusers and no police reports. The Debian crew were just ahead of the curve.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday August 28, @12:28AM
Debian now has no ethical credibility on top of losing its technical credibility by going whole-hog on SystemD. I will never, if I can avoid it, ever let SystemD pollute any machine I own outside of a VM, for similar reasons to why no Microsoft OS will ever touch my bare metal.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...