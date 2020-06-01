from the better-late-than-never dept.
iOS 14 privacy settings will tank ad targeting business, Facebook warns:
Facebook is warning developers that privacy changes in an upcoming iOS update will severely curtail its ability to track users' activity across the entire Internet and app ecosystem and prevent the social media platform from serving targeted ads to users inside other, non-Facebook apps on iPhones.
The next version of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 14, is expected to hit an iPhone near you this fall. Along with its many new consumer-facing features, iOS 14 requires app developers to notify users if their app collects a unique device code, known as an IDFA (ID for Advertisers).
[...] The changes requiring users to opt in make the IDFA essentially useless, Facebook warned developers today. Facebook apps on iOS 14—which includes Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and a host of others—will no longer collect users' IDFA.
When I read that, I had an inexplicable grin come to my face.
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Friday August 28, @01:45AM (1 child)
As a Android user, is it possible on iOS to block ads system wide like I'm currently doing?
If so, I might consider switching back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 28, @02:03AM
Apple, doing something good? (or at least ostensibly good showcasing, meanwhile in the back...) At least it looks like they are protecting _one_ piece of info about the(ir) device. Dunno about Android - I run a very old phone, as a phone. Computing is done on a .. computer (laptop). May be "old school" but this works for me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 28, @01:47AM
Fuckbook shouting out:
"Apple trying kill our jerbs!!!"
Is that what this post is about?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday August 28, @02:08AM
And that's bad... because?