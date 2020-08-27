Is anyone ready to see a heavy-lift rocket take flight? Especially one that creates a giant fireball mere seconds before liftoff?

United Launch Alliance's largest booster, the Delta IV Heavy, has not launched since January, 2019. Now the big rocket—the second-most-powerful launch vehicle in the world after SpaceX's Falcon Heavy—is back on the pad to loft a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Liftoff of this "NROL-44" mission is scheduled for 2:12am EDT (06:12 UTC)[*] on Thursday from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The weather forecast for liftoff is favorable, with only a slight concern for a chance of violating the cumulus cloud rules. Forecasters predict an 80-percent chance of good weather at the launch opportunity.

The mission was originally due to take place a day earlier, but United Launch Alliance delayed it for a day, with only a simple statement saying that it was moved "due to customer request."