The big Delta IV Heavy rocket will try to loft a classified mission tonight:
Is anyone ready to see a heavy-lift rocket take flight? Especially one that creates a giant fireball mere seconds before liftoff?
United Launch Alliance's largest booster, the Delta IV Heavy, has not launched since January, 2019. Now the big rocket—the second-most-powerful launch vehicle in the world after SpaceX's Falcon Heavy—is back on the pad to loft a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
Liftoff of this "NROL-44" mission is scheduled for 2:12am EDT (06:12 UTC)[*] on Thursday from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The weather forecast for liftoff is favorable, with only a slight concern for a chance of violating the cumulus cloud rules. Forecasters predict an 80-percent chance of good weather at the launch opportunity.
The mission was originally due to take place a day earlier, but United Launch Alliance delayed it for a day, with only a simple statement saying that it was moved "due to customer request."
[*] This story is scheduled to "go live" at 11PM EDT (0300 UTC).
Video of the launch is available on YouTube and is scheduled to begin at 01:52am EDT (05:52 UTC) Thursday.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday August 27, @03:14AM
Currently TFT(itle) reads:
Like in... what?... kick that classified mission into space while it remains on the surface?
If so, why do they still call a rocket?