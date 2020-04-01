Big Tech is here to save us from COVID-19! With every responsible, compassionate person running around with a mask on nowadays, it seems inevitable that the phrase "wearable technology" will soon regularly include overly complicated high-tech face masks. One of the first major tech companies out of the gate with a questionably useful product is LG. The "LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier" is a battery-powered face mask that the company says will "supply fresh, clean air indoors and out."

[...] A HEPA filter can stop respiratory particles (so does a normal N95 mask), but LG's press release only says the mask will "take in clean, filtered air"—it doesn't say anything about filtering exhalations.

The mask is out it[sic] the fourth quarter in "select markets," but you should probably just wear a normal, lighter, cheaper, more comfortable mask. Please wear a mask.