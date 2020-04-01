Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

LG's Battery-Powered Face Mask Will "Make Breathing Effortless"

posted by Fnord666 on Friday August 28, @08:02AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the solution-looking-for-a-problem dept.
Hardware

Freeman writes:

LG's battery-powered face mask will "make breathing effortless":

Big Tech is here to save us from COVID-19! With every responsible, compassionate person running around with a mask on nowadays, it seems inevitable that the phrase "wearable technology" will soon regularly include overly complicated high-tech face masks. One of the first major tech companies out of the gate with a questionably useful product is LG. The "LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier" is a battery-powered face mask that the company says will "supply fresh, clean air indoors and out."

[...] A HEPA filter can stop respiratory particles (so does a normal N95 mask), but LG's press release only says the mask will "take in clean, filtered air"—it doesn't say anything about filtering exhalations.

The mask is out it[sic] the fourth quarter in "select markets," but you should probably just wear a normal, lighter, cheaper, more comfortable mask. Please wear a mask.

Call me crazy, but I don't want lithium batteries that close to my face.

Original Submission


«  Facebook has Begun Ghosting the “Oculus” Moniker in its VR Division
LG's Battery-Powered Face Mask Will "Make Breathing Effortless" | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.