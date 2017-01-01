Stories
Elon Musk to Show Off Working Brain-Hacking Device

posted by Fnord666 on Friday August 28, @09:32PM
from the presumably-not-an-axe dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Elon Musk to show off working brain-hacking device:

Elon Musk is due to demonstrate a working brain-to-machine interface as part of his ambitious plans to give people superhuman powers.

His brain-hacking company, Neuralink, applied to start human trials last year.

But Friday's demonstration will involve a robot and "neurons firing in real time", a series of tweets reveals.

The interface could allow people with neurological conditions to control phones or computers with their mind.

But the long-term ambition is to usher in an age of what Mr Musk calls "superhuman cognition".

People need to merge with artificial intelligence, he says, in part to avoid a scenario where AI becomes so powerful it destroys the human race.

[...] The device the company is developing consists of a tiny probe containing more than 3,000 electrodes attached to flexible threads thinner than a human hair, which can monitor the activity of 1,000 brain neurons.

The company has been working with monkey brains to its realize brain/computer interface.

Original Submission


  by takyon on Friday August 28, @09:49PM

    by takyon (881) on Friday August 28, @09:49PM

    Robot? He made Pacific Rim real.

    That doesn't sound impressive just yet. Maybe the subject is controlling a robot while simultaneously getting camera data sent back as brain waves, to see what the robot sees in real time? That could prove the high bandwidth aspect of the technology.

