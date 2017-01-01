from the presumably-not-an-axe dept.
Elon Musk to show off working brain-hacking device:
Elon Musk is due to demonstrate a working brain-to-machine interface as part of his ambitious plans to give people superhuman powers.
His brain-hacking company, Neuralink, applied to start human trials last year.
But Friday's demonstration will involve a robot and "neurons firing in real time", a series of tweets reveals.
The interface could allow people with neurological conditions to control phones or computers with their mind.
But the long-term ambition is to usher in an age of what Mr Musk calls "superhuman cognition".
People need to merge with artificial intelligence, he says, in part to avoid a scenario where AI becomes so powerful it destroys the human race.
[...] The device the company is developing consists of a tiny probe containing more than 3,000 electrodes attached to flexible threads thinner than a human hair, which can monitor the activity of 1,000 brain neurons.
The company has been working with monkey brains to its realize brain/computer interface.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday August 28, @09:49PM
Robot? He made Pacific Rim real.
That doesn't sound impressive just yet. Maybe the subject is controlling a robot while simultaneously getting camera data sent back as brain waves, to see what the robot sees in real time? That could prove the high bandwidth aspect of the technology.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 28, @09:59PM
