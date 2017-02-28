from the will-the-bathrooms-be-cleaner? dept.
Cashierless stores are popping up at gas stations, stadiums and even Dunkin':
Pretty soon you might find Amazon Go-like concepts just about everywhere.
Mastercard on Friday said it's joining the effort to create more of these kinds of cashierless stores, unveiling a platform it calls Shop Anywhere. It teamed up with retail tech company Accel Robotics to create a handful of new test concepts that let customers check into a store, grab what they want and walk out.
[...] For instance, the team created a new self-service Dunkin' store that allows people to check in at a kiosk, get doughnuts and coffee, and leave without stopping at a cashier. The store will be staffed with workers to restock items and provide customer service, but there won't be a register.
[...] The payment network pitched these concepts as more flexible than Amazon Go, with Shop Anywhere capable of going into all kinds of locations and being retrofitted into existing stores -- something Amazon Go hasn't yet done. Both Shop Anywhere and Amazon Go are powered by a series of cameras that are kitted with computer vision and AI.
Customers will no longer have to interact with proprietors or employees.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by requerdanos on Friday August 28, @11:53PM
Although this only happens in a few very specific locations, to wit, those that have this paticular
(which makes sense), they seem to be promoting it as some universal thing...
... which makes much less sense. It's the opposite of everywhere, and doesn't let you "shop" anything like "anywhere." Wonder why this focus?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 29, @12:26AM (1 child)
We don't need Amazon Go-like concepts during a looting craze.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 29, @12:45AM
Looting craze? You mean a few blocks in a few cities?
This will be installed in the burbs and along interstates long before it's used downtown.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday August 29, @12:59AM
3 people go into a store and crowd around a jewelry counter. They leave and the camera decides some valuable merchandise is missing... who do you stop? Here in Canada you can't just go around stopping people and saying "Please let me look through your bags and see if you have our merchandise".
Will they not let you into the store if you are wearing a PPE mask that hides your face?
As an autistic, i kind of like this concept.
As a person who wants to see others keep their jobs, i hate this concept.
As a human, this concept SCARES THE POO OUT OF ME. #Never
