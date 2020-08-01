Stories
Phoenix666 writes:

Russian tourist offered employee $1 million to cripple Tesla with malware:

Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory was the target of a concerted plot to cripple the company's network with malware, CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The plan's outline was divulged on Tuesday in a criminal complaint that accused a Russian man of offering $1 million to the employee of a Nevada company, identified only as "Company A," in exchange for the employee infecting the company's network. The employee reported the offer to Tesla and later worked with the FBI in a sting that involved him covertly recording face-to-face meetings discussing the proposal.

"The purpose of the conspiracy was to recruit an employee of a company to surreptitiously transmit malware provided by the coconspirators into the company's computer system, exfiltrate data from the company's network, and threaten to disclose the data online unless the company paid the coconspirators' ransom demand," prosecutors wrote in the complaint.

Was the Russian working for Ivan Vanko?

  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Saturday August 29, @04:34AM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday August 29, @04:34AM (#1043648) Homepage Journal

    That's a pretty big incentive. Musk and company are lucky the spy chose the wrong person to recruit.

    Of course, the chances of being caught were probably reasonably high. Computer forensics have caught a lot of wannabe "hackers", not to mention kiddy diddlers and other criminals. I presume Trump maintains reasonably high security standards.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday August 29, @05:14AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Saturday August 29, @05:14AM (#1043660)

    Who stands to profit from hurting Tesla most in Russia? Kalashnikov [autocar.co.uk] of course!

    I just can't understand companies who are not willing to compete on the merits of their products alone. I mean surely they have what it takes to give Tesla a run for their money. Why resort to such dirty tactics?

