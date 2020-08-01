Stories
Practicing Sustainability During a Pandemic

posted by martyb on Saturday August 29, @09:19AM
from the Use-it-up.-Wear-it-out.-Make-do.-Do-without. dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Practicing sustainability during a pandemic:

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated, well, everything, including everyday efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle.

With disposable masks cluttering landfills and waterways, stores banning reusable bags and restaurants serving food only in takeout containers, it can be easy to get discouraged about the waste we're creating.

In a recent UCLA Connections webinar, UCLA Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer Bonny Bentzin offered much-needed encouragement for all of those who, thanks to the pandemic, see the word "reusable" and think "infected."

Video from the webinar on YouTube.

Pass on plastics, and help deflation spiral.

Original Submission


