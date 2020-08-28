from the what-did-the-intimidating-one-look-like? dept.
Take a closer look at Elon Musk's Neuralink surgical robot – TechCrunch:
While the science was front-and-center in Elon Musk's presentation about Neuralink, his human brain computer inference company, the surgical robot the company debuted made a splash of its own. The rounded polycarbonate sci-fi design of the brain surgeon bot looks like something out of the Portal franchise, but it's actually the creation of Vancouver-based industrial design firm Woke Studio. To be clear, Musk's engineers and scientists have created the underlying technology, but Woke built the robot's look and user experience, as well as the behind-the-ear communication end piece that Neuralink has shown in prior presentations.
[...] "While the patient may not be awake to see the machine in action, it was still important to design a non-intimidating robot that can aesthetically live alongside the iconic machines in Musk's portfolio," the company explains in a press release. "It also needed to meet a long list of medical requirements in terms of sterility and maintenance, and provide safe and seamless utilization for its operators."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 29, @09:54PM
This looks like standard 3D style frame if a roto tool on the end. WOW!!
Where are the waldos? Now that would impressive. Then we can waldos make waldos even smaller!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 29, @09:56PM (1 child)
Every human deserves a job along with free housing, free food, free clothing, and free healthcare. This pig gets more than most humans.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 29, @10:01PM
F.T.P.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday August 29, @10:10PM
How about no, until a few million people have tried it for 6-12 months. I would rather risk the 'rona, or stay stupid, for at least 6 months until millions of idiots, oops, people have at least 6 months experience with it.
My liquid diet is going fine, thank you very much. Turns out after 4 beers I no longer care how fat I am.