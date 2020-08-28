Tools behind Belarus internet censorship potentially revealed:
According to a Bloomberg report, the technology used to block much of the internet access during the recent presidential elections in Belarus has come from a US-based company.
The report states that Sandvine Inc., had supplied the necessary equipment to the Lukashenko government a few months earlier through an intermediary.
On August 9, Belarus held the presidential elections where Alexander Lukashenko was elected for the sixth consecutive time. However, the Election Day was marked by irregularities that cast doubt on the transparency of the elections.
In addition to the barricades built by security forces that prevented the passage of civilians to Minsk, Belarus' capital, the internet services in the country had a major disruption that affected access to websites such as social networks, news pages, and messaging applications.
The disruption lasted for up to three days, and there are still websites that are inaccessible in a normal way, so citizens need to use tools such as VPNs or specialized browsers.
[...] This would not be the first time the technology has been accused of being used to repress a nation. Citizen Lab, a Toronto security firm, had indicated that in 2018 equipment from this manufacturer was used in internet blocks that occurred in Egypt and Turkey. Sandvine Inc. said this investigation was false.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday August 30, @01:52AM
Welcome to the club!
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday August 30, @02:27AM (1 child)
According to pictures, the Belarussian liberal oppositionists are waving white-red state flags used during German Nazi occupation 1942-1944.
Where did they got them delivered from?
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday August 30, @02:44AM
Hamburg?
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 30, @02:43AM
Belorussians see themselves as extremely patient. They pride(?) themselves for putting up with extreme hardship.
Finally, they are rising up.
Too bad, yous are stuck next to Russia. Putin's gonna roll down the tanks for Lukashenko who sell out the country to Russia.
(Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Sunday August 30, @02:54AM
I look forward to the day when Mr. Musk airdrops UFOs on sticks to any place that has lost internet connectivity - naughty autocrats, natural disasters, incompetence, whatever.