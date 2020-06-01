Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Spider Silk Based Materials to Prevent Infection

posted by chromas on Sunday August 30, @06:40AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the also-works-in-a-web-shooter dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

Bayreuth researchers develop new biomaterials from spider silk

New biomaterials developed at the University of Bayreuth eliminate risk of infection and facilitate healing processes. A research team led by Prof. Dr. Thomas Scheibel has succeeded in combining these material properties which are highly relevant to biomedicine. These nanostructured materials are based on spider silk proteins. They prevent colonization by bacteria and fungi, but at the same time proactively assist in the regeneration of human tissue. They are therefore ideal for implants, wound dressings, prostheses, contact lenses, and other everyday aids. The scientists have presented their innovation in the journal "Materials Today".

Journal Reference:
Sushma Kumari, Gregor Lang, Elise DeSimone, et al. Engineered spider silk-based 2D and 3D materials prevent microbialinfestation [open], Materials Today (DOI: 10.1016/j.mattod.202 0.06.009)

Original Submission


«  Google Says It Just Ran the First-Ever Quantum Simulation of a Chemical Reaction
New Spider Silk Based Materials to Prevent Infection | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.