from the coffee++ dept.
A coffee and catnap keep you sharp on the nightshift, study suggests:
Lead researcher, Dr Stephanie Centofanti from UniSA Online and the Sleep and Chronobiology Laboratory at UniSA says the finding could help counteract the kind of sleep inertia that is experienced by many shiftworkers.
[...] "A 'caffeine-nap' (or 'caff-nap') could be a viable alternative -- by drinking a coffee before taking a nap, shiftworkers can gain the benefits of a 20-30-minute nap then the perk of the caffeine when they wake. It's a win-win."
The small pilot study tested the impact of 200 mg of caffeine (equivalent to 1-2 regular cups of coffee) consumed by participants just before a 3.30am 30-minute nap, comparing results with a group that took a placebo.
Participants taking a 'caffeine-nap' showed marked improvements in both performance and alertness, indicating the potential of a 'caffeine-nap' to counteract sleep grogginess.
Journal Reference:
Stephanie Centofanti, Siobhan Banks, et al.A pilot study investigating the impact of a caffeine-nap on alertness during a simulated night shift, Chronobiology International (DOI: 10.1080/07420528.2020.1804922)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 30, @04:12PM (3 children)
Look around the country and find me a single boss who will allow me to take a 20 minute nap during my night-time job because that boosts my performance.
Hint:
Any night job is more or less "be there to make sure no shit is happening" ... all the really qualified work is already happening during the day, and will stay there, and rightfully so.
So we're doing nights with as few people as possible. I.e.: if you sleep for half an hour, someone needs to cover! But only for half an hour.
What do you think? Is your boss going to hire (going to find!) someone from 3:00-3:30 ... or is he just going to tell you "I don't need you fully awake, your job is only half human already!"
Because you can bet your ass he isn't going to hire a complete second person for a job he'd rather see done by a cheap machine!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday August 30, @04:21PM (1 child)
You don't own a mirror?
People talk about how they'd like to kill pedophiles but only Hillary's got the guts to actually do it.
#Kanye2020
(Score: 1) by Adam on Sunday August 30, @04:37PM
I told my boss the guy in the mirror was covering for me, but apparently he was asleep too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 30, @04:34PM
There's a lot of things that go on during the night where alertness is important. Most of the bullshit jobs happen during the hours of 9 to 5. For example everything on Wall Street and in the banking industry happens during those hours. You're deluding yourself if you think what they do is in any way, shape or form important. I have more respect for the various criminals roaming the streets at night than I do for the criminals that work in banking and high finance.
I think you're likely to find that society changes rather drastically if the night jobs were eliminated. Much of the work is stuff that you just take for granted.