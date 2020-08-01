Stories
Apple Won’t Let Facebook Tell Users about 30-Percent Apple Tax on Events

posted by martyb on Sunday August 30, @06:19PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Apple won't let Facebook tell users about 30-percent Apple tax on events:

Facebook announced a new feature for paid online events earlier this month. It allows small businesses to host virtual cooking classes, workout sessions, happy hours, and other events and charge people to participate.

In its announcement, Facebook said it was not taking a cut of customers' payments. That means that on Android, "small businesses will keep 100% of the revenue they generate," Facebook says. But the story was different on iOS thanks to Apple's 30-percent cut of in-app purchases.

[...] the social media giant wanted to alert users to the 30-percent charge.

[...] But Facebook says Apple forced the company to delete the notice, dubbing it a violation of the App Store's policy against showing "irrelevant" information to users.

Apple's rules state that an app developer shouldn't "include irrelevant information, including but not limited to information about Apple or the development process."

