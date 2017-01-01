Remember the days of buying disks to play games on a console? Right. Like, yesterday. Sony is upping its game for digital delivery with the introduction of PS5 Digital Edition which is currently available to be pre-ordered by PSN members in good standing. This sets the PS5 apart from the other consoles from the last generation making it one step closer to having all games delivered by and available only from The Cloud.

Interested? Register on-line to get your chance to pre-order. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Does this mean rootkits will be distributed from The Cloud instead of by disk in the future?