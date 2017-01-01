from the Sony-can-be-trusted dept.
Remember the days of buying disks to play games on a console? Right. Like, yesterday. Sony is upping its game for digital delivery with the introduction of PS5 Digital Edition which is currently available to be pre-ordered by PSN members in good standing. This sets the PS5 apart from the other consoles from the last generation making it one step closer to having all games delivered by and available only from The Cloud.
Interested? Register on-line to get your chance to pre-order. Pricing has not yet been announced.
Does this mean rootkits will be distributed from The Cloud instead of by disk in the future?
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Sunday August 30, @11:13PM
Gamestop is toast. Loaning or borrowing games? History. Not being able to play a game without an internet connection or paying a monthly subscription fee is right around the corner. Microsoft already pushes that pretty hard.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Sunday August 30, @11:15PM
We already knew there would be a Digital Edition with no disc drive over 2 months ago, when they had their game footage + console reveal [youtube.com] event.
The funny part here is that in order to maintain their long-standing game of chicken with MS/Xbox, Sony is opening "pre-orders"... but without telling you the real price. They absolutely 100% do not want to be the first to announce pricing, so they can make last minute adjustments to undercut Xbox. The pre-order with no price gimmick was leaked/mentioned by Moore's Law is Dead [youtube.com] a week or two ago.
Microsoft's strategy might work better. PS5's Digital Edition drops the disc drive but keeps the overall specs the same. They might cut the price $100 or more, sell it at a loss, and be fine with that since all purchases will have to be made through Sony's store. Xbox on the other hand is cutting the GPU of their cheaper model, while keeping the CPU the same. So it should run the same games, but at 1080p instead of 4K, for instance. This could cut their SoC and other costs significantly and they might even try to give it away for free* (* with a 2-year subscription to the online services). Xbox One was thrashed by PS4 sales, while Xbox 360 vs. PS3 was more even. Interest in PS5 is higher as measured by video viewer counts, and Xbox embarrassed themselves with their Halo Infinite trailer debacle.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 30, @11:26PM (4 children)
Digital-only holds no interest for me. For my PS4 I've bought several games that were sold in the SE Asia market with English subtitles, that were not made available in the North American market. They play on my North American PS4 just fine. They're usually not released in NA either because the maker doesn't think it would sell well, or they don't want the bother of various groups bitching that an Asian game isn't adhering to whatever the NA purity spiral is bitching about this week.
I'm pretty sure that a digital-only PS5 in NA would only give me access NA games, and I'm not going to bother trying to get a PS5 set up on some kind of VPN to spoof my location, or tweak settings somewhere, etc. I'm not that into gaming to make it worth my time. No discs, no sale.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday August 30, @11:46PM
This could be the last console generation to use discs. They obviously want to kill them off, but now they should be around until... 2027? Then they will try to go download/cloud-only, possibly with no new hardware releases.
There may be support in PS5 for quad-layer Blu-ray (128 GB).
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Monday August 31, @12:07AM (1 child)
So... you would like a PS console with an analog Blu-Ray** reader? (grin)
** No, games won't fit the standard LP vinyl.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 31, @12:11AM
Touché. I forgot where I was posting. :D
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 31, @12:10AM
https://www.businessinsider.com/sony-metoo-censorship-playstation-games-2019-4 [businessinsider.com]
https://www.psu.com/news/japanese-playstation-games-face-stricter-censorship-worldwide-report/ [psu.com]
(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Sunday August 30, @11:45PM
That it be able to load, play, and save games on the apex of common digital storage mechanisms -- the Sony Memory Stick [sony.com].