With just three non-hallucinogenic "micro"doses, participants displayed what seemed to be an increase in pain tolerance and a decrease in subjective perceptions of pain. This prolonged response, the authors claim, is on par with up to 20 mg of oxycodone or morphine.

The size of the dosage, however, did matter. Any amount of LSD lower than 20 µg (which is considered a relatively large microdose among online users) did not seem to have this reported analgesic effect.

"The present data suggest that low doses of LSD might constitute a novel pharmacological therapy that can be efficacious in patients and is devoid of problematic sequelae [(chronic complications)] that are associated with current mainstay drugs, such as opioids," the authors conclude.