from the tripping-hazard dept.
According to research published in the Journal of Clinical Pychopharmacology a double-blind clinical trial has shown that microdoses of LSD are effective at reducing pain.
With just three non-hallucinogenic "micro"doses, participants displayed what seemed to be an increase in pain tolerance and a decrease in subjective perceptions of pain. This prolonged response, the authors claim, is on par with up to 20 mg of oxycodone or morphine.
The size of the dosage, however, did matter. Any amount of LSD lower than 20 µg (which is considered a relatively large microdose among online users) did not seem to have this reported analgesic effect.
"The present data suggest that low doses of LSD might constitute a novel pharmacological therapy that can be efficacious in patients and is devoid of problematic sequelae [(chronic complications)] that are associated with current mainstay drugs, such as opioids," the authors conclude.
Existing research on LSD mechanisms is limited due to (now-relaxed) restrictions on its use in clinical trials; the underlying mechanism of the pain-reducing effect is not yet understood.
The authors conclude that the results "warrant further research."
Journal Reference:
A low dose of lysergic acid diethylamide decreases pain perception in healthy volunteers: [open], Journal of Psychopharmacology (DOI: 10.1177/0269881120940937)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 31, @01:16AM
We're going berserker mode!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 31, @01:21AM (1 child)
Send me a few sheets of tabs in the mail so I can study LSD's effects on COVID-19 related long-term chronic fatigue syndrome.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Monday August 31, @01:29AM
Saying 'further research needed' is like a shout-out to Soylent News readers :-)
В «Правде» нет известий, в «Известиях» нет правды