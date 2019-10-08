Thunderbird 78.2.1 has been released today and it finally enables the OpenPGP feature by default. That's amazing news for privacy and security fans enthusiasts using the open-source email client as they won't have to go to all the trouble of enabling OpenPGP in the latest Thunderbird 78 series.

After you update to Thunderbird 78.2.1, you'll be able to access the OpenPGP Key Manager window from the Tools menu by clicking on the hamburger menu on the right side of the window (see the screenshot above for details).