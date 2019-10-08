9to5Linux is reporting on the new version of Thunderbird which now supports OpenPGP by default:
Thunderbird 78.2.1 has been released today and it finally enables the OpenPGP feature by default. That's amazing news for privacy and security fans enthusiasts using the open-source email client as they won't have to go to all the trouble of enabling OpenPGP in the latest Thunderbird 78 series.
After you update to Thunderbird 78.2.1, you'll be able to access the OpenPGP Key Manager window from the Tools menu by clicking on the hamburger menu on the right side of the window (see the screenshot above for details).
So as of Thunderbird 78.2.1, it will no longer be necessary to use the Enigmail add-on and that add-on ends on an amicable note. Enigmail for Thunderbird will be supported for 6 months now but will continue for Postbox.
Previously:
(2018) Google Takes Further Steps to Eliminate Third-Party E-Mail
Related Stories
Brian Krebs has written a blog post about how Google has been using security keys to neutralize phishing of their employees. It stops the phishing quite well but comes at a high cost. No, not the hardware cost of a security dongle, it's the cost of losing third-party mail applications like Thunderbird and their add-ons like Enigmail.
I have been using Advanced Protection for several months now without any major issues, although it did take me a few tries to get it set up correctly. One frustrating aspect of having it turned on is that it does not allow one to use third-party email applications like Mozilla’s Thunderbird or [others]. I found this frustrating because as far as I can tell there is no integrated solution in Gmail for PGP/OpenGPG email message encryption, and some readers prefer to share news tips this way. Previously, I had used Thunderbird along with a plugin called Enigmail to do that.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 31, @06:35PM
This might have been useful oh, TWENTY YEARS AGO.