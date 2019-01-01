Stories
FBI Warns of an Increase in Online Romance Scams

posted by Fnord666 on Monday August 31, @08:39PM
The Federal Bureau of Investigation warns of online romance scams (also known as confidence fraud), an ongoing criminal activity that continues to cause large financial losses along with emotional effects with unpredictable consequences.

[...] "According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), which provides the public with a means of reporting Internet-facilitated crimes, romance scams result in greater financial losses to victims when compared to other online crimes." reads the alert published by the FBI. "In 2019, almost 20,000 complaints categorized as romance scams were reported to IC3 (about 1,000 more than the previous year), and the losses associated with those complaints exceeded $475 million."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 31, @08:52PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 31, @08:52PM (#1044706)

    Know all them teenage girls on the net? Yep, FBI fishing for all you pedos.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 31, @09:06PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 31, @09:06PM (#1044710)

    20,000 scamming. Almost 500,000,000 scammed.

    Netting almost 25,000 Per Scam.

    Dating sure is risky business.

