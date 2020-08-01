from the watching-Elon's-feed dept.
China currently has four launch centers (three inland and one coastal) and is building a floating one.
China is making progress with a spaceport to facilitate sea-based launch activity and development of rockets, satellites and related applications.
The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC), the country's main space contractor, is developing the spaceport in Haiyang City on the coast of the eastern province of Shandong.
The 'Eastern aerospace port' will add to China's four established space launch centers and be a base for sea launches of light-lift solid rockets.
Use of a sea based launch site could reduce safety risks to civilians and also decrease visibility of launches.
Launches from inland sites often see spent stages threaten inhabited areas, requiring expensive safety and cleanup operations.
China's intention to buildout a 'satellite internet' is one of multiple infrastructure initiatives likely to benefit from the new launch center.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday September 01, @01:07AM (1 child)
So if all the exhausts, etc, just blast straight into the sea there are no hazardous chemicals or anything then? Or is this just some kind of out of sight out of mind thinking?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday September 01, @02:02AM
"Stages" here refers to the physical engines and fuel tanks of the rockets. Presumably the problem being landing on things like factories, homes, and commercial areas. The US blasts off from coastal Florida to drop them in water too.
The solid fuel boosters common of early stages do indeed use nasty aluminum+perchlorate, fuel oxidizers, which leaves ammonia, chlorine gas, and aluminium oxides behind, none of which are good for your health to breathe. But compared to the general air quality issues faced in major Chinese cities, I doubt it's a big contributor to health problems. I'll take aluminum powder in ppt over ppm of sulfides and ash
And the later liquid fuel stages, those put out... carbon dioxide and water. Just like you do.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday September 01, @01:28AM
https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2020/08/starship-sn6-hop-super-heavy-coming/ [nasaspaceflight.com]
Double the thrust of Saturn V is a tough thing to deal with.
In China's case, sea launch could prevent damage to villages:
Chinese Long March 3B Booster Crushes Building [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday September 01, @01:43AM
It'll be floating somewhere in the South China Sea to bolster their territorial claims [wikipedia.org]?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 01, @02:03AM
Has someone approximated just how high the number of satellite constellations will go?
Will India do one?
Will Russia do one?
What other global companies might jump on board?