A 25-year-old resident of Reno, Nevada was infected with the pandemic coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, two times, about 48-days apart, with the second infection causing a more severe case of COVID-19 than the first and requiring hospitalization and oxygen support.
That's according to a draft study, led by researchers at the University of Nevada and posted online. The study has not been published by a scientific journal and has not been peer-reviewed. Still, it drew quick attention from researchers, who have been examining data from the first confirmed case of a SARS-CoV-2 reinfection, reported earlier this week.
Amid the more than 24.5 million cases worldwide, it is completely expected to find some recovered patients who are not completely protected by their immune responses and are thus vulnerable to reinfection.
The big question is: how common is this scenario?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday September 01, @12:27PM (1 child)
Apparently a few cases out of 24.5 millions. Duh...
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday September 01, @12:36PM
Well, statistically there's multiple scenarios.
For example, we're assuming the false positive rate of the first infection was below seven nines of accuracy. I don't know any bio lab test that can hit seven nines.
Another option is this happens much more often than 1 in 1e7 infections. Depends a lot on age because nearly every kid survives and only 2 in 3 elderly survive. Anyway there might be a hundred thousand reinfected kids out there, but since the disease is pretty irrelevant to kids, nobody even knows.
I will say that with a death rate of 1 in 3, old folks homes and nursing homes would provide obvious evidence if reinfection was a common issue.