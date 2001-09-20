Estrogen may lessen severity of COVID-19 symptoms in women, study finds:
There is growing evidence that Covid-19 poses greater risks for men than women1. Wake Forest School of Medicine has published a review of preclinical data that may indicate a protective effect related to estrogen.
Why are men at greater risk than women for more severe symptoms and worse outcomes from COVID-19 regardless of age?
In an effort to understand why this occurs, scientists at Wake Forest School of Medicine conducted a review of published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen. The review is published in the September online issue of the journal Current Hypertension Reports.
"We know that coronavirus affects the heart and we know that estrogen is protective against cardiovascular disease in women, so the most likely explanation seemed to be hormonal differences between the sexes," said the lead author of the review, Leanne Groban, M.D., professor of anesthesiology at Wake Forest School of Medicine, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health.
Journal Reference:
Leanne Groban, Hao Wang, Xuming Sun, et al. Is Sex a Determinant of COVID-19 Infection? Truth or Myth? [open], Current Hypertension Reports (DOI: 10.1007/s11906-020-01073-x)
(1) See Also:
Covid Kills More Men Than Women. Experts Still Can't Explain Why
Why Covid-19 Poses Greater Risks for Men Than Women
Why Does the Coronavirus Hit Men Harder? A New Clue