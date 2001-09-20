Stories
CenturyLink Outage Led to a 3.5% Drop in Global Web Traffic

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday September 01, @04:17PM
from the was-anything-of-value-lost? dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

CenturyLink outage led to a 3.5% drop in global web traffic:

US internet service provider CenturyLink has suffered a major technical outage on Sunday after a misconfiguration in one of its data centers created havoc all over the internet.

Due to the technical nature of the outage -- involving both firewall and BGP routing -- the error spread outward from CenturyLink's network and also impacted other internet service providers, ending up causing connectivity problems for many more other companies.

The list of tech giants who had services go down because of the CenturyLink outage includes big names like Amazon, Twitter, Microsoft (Xbox Live), EA, Blizzard, Steam, Discord, Reddit, Hulu, Duo Security, Imperva, NameCheap, OpenDNS, and many more.

Cloudflare, which was also severely impacted, said CenturyLink's outward-propagating issue led to a 3.5% drop in global internet traffic, which would make this one of the biggest internet outages ever recorded.

If someone can cause this much chaos accidentally, how much damage could someone deliberately cause?

  • (Score: 1) by Hauke on Tuesday September 01, @05:00PM

    by Hauke (5186) on Tuesday September 01, @05:00PM (#1044987)
    Intentional damage assessment? One could start with The Great Firewall of China [wikipedia.org] to address that.

    It's a broad question. Intentional by whom? State actor? Script kiddie? Somewhere in the middle?

    Are there any sysadmins out there that have CSsB? (As opposed to CSBs which just didn't seem right)
    TANSTAAFL

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 01, @05:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 01, @05:04PM (#1044988)
    BGP is going to be th death of the internet yet.

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 01, @05:12PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 01, @05:12PM (#1044990)

    how much damage could someone deliberately cause?

    I've heard that AT&T is pulling the plug on DSL in some locations this month. Really scary time to have your internet service shut off.

