from the was-anything-of-value-lost? dept.
CenturyLink outage led to a 3.5% drop in global web traffic:
US internet service provider CenturyLink has suffered a major technical outage on Sunday after a misconfiguration in one of its data centers created havoc all over the internet.
Due to the technical nature of the outage -- involving both firewall and BGP routing -- the error spread outward from CenturyLink's network and also impacted other internet service providers, ending up causing connectivity problems for many more other companies.
The list of tech giants who had services go down because of the CenturyLink outage includes big names like Amazon, Twitter, Microsoft (Xbox Live), EA, Blizzard, Steam, Discord, Reddit, Hulu, Duo Security, Imperva, NameCheap, OpenDNS, and many more.
Cloudflare, which was also severely impacted, said CenturyLink's outward-propagating issue led to a 3.5% drop in global internet traffic, which would make this one of the biggest internet outages ever recorded.
If someone can cause this much chaos accidentally, how much damage could someone deliberately cause?
(Score: 1) by Hauke on Tuesday September 01, @05:00PM
It's a broad question. Intentional by whom? State actor? Script kiddie? Somewhere in the middle?
Are there any sysadmins out there that have CSsB? (As opposed to CSBs which just didn't seem right)
TANSTAAFL
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 01, @05:04PM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 01, @05:12PM
I've heard that AT&T is pulling the plug on DSL in some locations this month. Really scary time to have your internet service shut off.