Study finds insect shows promise as a good, sustainable food source:
With global food demands rising at an alarming rate, a study led by IUPUI [( Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis)] scientists has found new evidence that a previously overlooked insect shows promise as alternative protein source: the yellow mealworm.
The research is based upon a new analysis of the genome of the mealworm species Tenebrio molitor led by Christine Picard, associate professor of biology and director in Forensic and Investigative Sciences program at the School of Science at IUPUI.
[...] "Human populations are continuing to increase and the stress on protein production is increasing at an unsustainable rate, not even considering climate change," said Picard, whose lab focuses on the use of insects to address global food demand.
The research, conducted in partnership with Beta Hatch Inc., has found the yellow mealworm—historically a pest—can provide benefit in a wide range of agriculture applications. Not only can it can be used as an alternative source of protein for animals including fish, but its waste is also ideal as organic fertilizer.
[...] "Mealworms, being insects, are a part of the natural diet of many organisms," said Picard. "Fish enjoy mealworms, for example. They could also be really useful in the pet food industry as an alternative protein source. Chickens like insects—and maybe one day humans will, too, because it's an alternative source of protein."
Journal Reference:
T. Eriksson, et al. The yellow mealworm (Tenebrio molitor) genome: a resource for the emerging insects as food and feed industry [open], Journal of Insects as Food and Feed (DOI: 10.3920/jiff2019.0057)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 01, @06:31PM (2 children)
Why would more CO2 lead to less food?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 01, @06:36PM (1 child)
All things in moderation.
Too much CO2 causes the planet to warm. We are already seeing the signs of this.
Shocking as this may be, it turns out that plants need MORE than just CO2 in order to grow!
One major thing plants need is a suitable climate and water.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 01, @06:50PM
Warm climates are also suitable for plants. As is more water.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday September 01, @06:45PM
Leaves more steak for the bourgeoisie!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 01, @06:50PM
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday September 01, @06:52PM
So in this analogy humans are like chickens? Or they hope that one day will be the case? Eating other humans would be a great alternative source of proteins to. That just isn't suggested as commonly, but I seem to recall that similar news to this have been discussed here a few time earlier. In the end it always comes down to the "yuck-factor". People in general are somewhat revolted by the idea of eating bugs and that just isn't going to change anytime soon. No matter how many yummy proteins the little critters contain, simply cause cow-proteins (or insert animal of your choice here) are just so much yummier. That said there are people that do enjoy it and for them it might be great. But that this should somehow become the food of the common man is more or less some kind of pipe dream.
