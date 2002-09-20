from the small-detour dept.
Trump administration forces Facebook and Google to drop Hong Kong cable
Google and Facebook have withdrawn plans to build an undersea cable between the United States and Hong Kong after the Trump administration raised national security concerns about the proposal. On Thursday, the companies submitted a revised plan that bypasses Hong Kong but includes links to Taiwan and the Philippines that were part of the original proposal.
One of the original project's partners, Hong Kong company Pacific Light Data Communication, has been dropped.
Federal law requires a license from the Federal Communications Commission to build an undersea cable connecting the United States with a foreign country. When Google and Facebook submitted their application for an undersea cable connecting the US to Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines, a committee of federal agencies led by the Justice Department recommended against approving the connection to Hong Kong, citing the "current national security environment."
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Wednesday September 02, @03:50AM (1 child)
I already moved my own site's hosting from Hong Kong when the shit went down. I briefly considered re-basing in the US, but decided that the US is just as bad when it comes to violating citizens' data.
I moved to my provider's European data center instead.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday September 02, @03:58AM
Well one would keep the HK server and fill it up with fake logs n' shieet, just to give the AI algos some garbage to sift through. The risk OTOH is to have some archibald buttle executed for this.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday September 02, @03:55AM
lefties spinning the story in 3..2..1..