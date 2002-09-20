Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Empirical Evidence that Nice People Don’t Always Finish Last

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday September 02, @05:14AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the the-second-mouse-gets-the-cheese dept.
Career & Education

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Empirical evidence that nice people don't always finish last:

Think your boss is a jerk? Wonder why the management of your organization consists of sociopaths? Some academic researchers suspect you're not alone, and they start their new paper with the statement, "We suffer no shortage of jerks in power." And they go on to ask the obvious question raised by this fact: "Does being a jerk help people attain power?"

To find out, the researchers set up a very long-term experiment. After administering personality surveys to undergrad and MBA students, they waited over a decade to follow up and find out which personality types had accrued power in the world of employment. The results suggest that jerks don't necessarily get ahead at work; instead, some of the consequences of being unpleasant offset the benefits that it might otherwise provide.

[...] The good news here is that, as the researchers put it, "individuals who were more selfish, combative, and deceitful did not, subsequently, attain higher power." So, nice people do not necessarily finish last. But, at the same time, nobody seems to be held back by displaying that list of behaviors on the job.

Journal Reference:
Cameron Anderson, Daron L. Sharps, Christopher J. Soto, et al. People with disagreeable personalities (selfish, combative, and manipulative) do not have an advantage in pursuing power at work [$], Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2005088117)

Original Submission


«  Facebook/Google Undersea Cable Rerouted from Hong Kong Due to National Security Objections
Empirical Evidence that Nice People Don’t Always Finish Last | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday September 02, @05:33AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Wednesday September 02, @05:33AM (#1045267)

    "Assholes need nothing more to succeed, than for nice people to watch them and do nothing."

    Another way I've heard a similar sentiment is "Learn how to complain without suffering." Actually, that was the *first* way I heard that phrase.

(1)