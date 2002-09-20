The study, conducted by York University psychology researchers, surveyed Canadians early on in the pandemic and found that the use of alcohol as a coping strategy was highest among parents with young children, in addition to individuals experiencing greater depression and more social disconnection.

[...] Researchers surveyed 320 Canadians who drink alcohol within one month of the initiation of the COVID-19 emergency response using an online crowdsourcing platform. The average age of participants was 32 years old.

[...] The study also found that income loss was associated with increased alcohol consumption early in the pandemic, whereas living alone was associated with increased "solitary drinking behaviour."

[...] York University assistant professor and co-author of the study Jeffrey Wardell said the new research points to the importance of addressing coping-related alcohol use due to COVID-19 but added that more research is needed.

"Using alcohol to cope with distress is a clearly established risk factor for alcohol use disorder," Wardell said in the release. "This is concerning because these alcohol problems could worsen over time, suggesting it may be important to help these individuals find more positive coping strategies rather than using alcohol to cope."