Can the moon be a person? As lunar mining looms, a change of perspective could protect Earth's ancient companion:
Everyone is planning to return to the moon. At least 10 missions by half a dozen nations are scheduled before the end of 2021, and that's only the beginning.
Even though there are international treaties governing outer space, ambiguity remains about how individuals, nations and corporations can use lunar resources.
In all of this, the moon is seen as an inert object with no value in its own right.
But should we treat this celestial object, which has been part of the culture of every hominin for millions of years, as just another resource?
[...] As a thought experiment in how we might regulate lunar exploitation, some have asked whether the moon should be granted legal personhood, which would give it the right to enter into contracts, own property, and sue other persons.
Legal personhood is already extended to many non-human entities: certain rivers, deities in some parts of India, and corporations worldwide. Environmental features can't speak for themselves, so trustees are appointed to act on their behalf, as is the case for the Whanganui River in New Zealand. One proposal is to apply the New Zealand model to the moon.
[...] Can we support the legal concept of personhood for the moon with actual features of personhood?
Journal Reference:
Eytan Tepper, Christopher Whitehead. Moon, Inc.: The New Zealand Model of Granting Legal Personality to Natural Resources Applied to Space, New Space (DOI: 10.1089/space.2018.0025)
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday September 02, @01:59PM (2 children)
> Can the moon be a person?
what a silly question.
If meatbags can be considered "persons", hell, if lefties can be considered persons, then the moon can, too.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday September 02, @02:10PM
Does the moon have a personality? No. Do my dogs have personalities? Yes. So my dogs are far more qualified to be considered "persons", though not humans, than the moon.
I wouldn't give my dogs the right to vote. And I won't go along with the idiots wanting to consider the moon as a person. They need to realize their pet rock phase was just a marketing gimmick. Bad enough we have on set of crazy cult monies already.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday September 02, @02:28PM
Silly Rabbit, Corporations are people too!
Therefore the Moon should be able to be a person too.
(but let's ask Mr. Owl, he knows everything!)
To answer that question I would simply say: look at how we treat the Earth. It also has been part of the culture of every hominin for millions of years. From the oldest cave wall pictures, most of human history records events that have taken place on Earth.
Therefore, it would seem, we should exploit the Moon, Mars, and everything else until they can no longer be of any possible use to humans. When we've destroyed the entire solar system, we can look at what else is there.
(Score: 2) by Username on Wednesday September 02, @02:21PM (1 child)
You can do whatever you want. There is no resources on the moon that would be profitable enough to warrant a return to earth. There is nothing you can do to the moon to "kill" it. You could fire off all the nukes in existence inside of it, and the only thing that might happen is you make it 1/1000 of a percent more radioactive.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday September 02, @02:34PM
Helium-3
We're not ready for it yet, but once we master fusion that will be a valuable fuel that's been collecting on the moon's surface for billions of years.
But really, the value of the moon is not in returning stuff to Earth, but not having to bring it from Earth as we begin to expand into space.
Rocket fuel made from lunar ice, etc. is likely to be one of the earliest resources exported. Radiation shielding for space stations is another big one - you really just need mass, and lunar regolith "concrete" would be plentiful and cheap.
Eventually iron and other raw construction materials are likely to be mined on the Moon rather than Earth as well, unless we develop much cheaper ways to launch materials into orbit. Though in the long term the lack of atmosphere gives the moon has a huge advantage on that front as well - you could catapult stuff straight off the lunar surface into Earth orbit without any of the mind-boggling inefficiency imposed by rockets.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 02, @02:27PM
There is an assumption here that everyone agrees that rivers, deities and corporations should have legal personhood. I don't believe they should, for example. It has created a grey area and a big mess.
The overall goal here is not to give the moon legal personhood, though. It's to assign a group of actual people the rights of representing the moon as a legal person. That group of trustees would then have the power to act as the moon in legal settings. This is yet another "follow the money" situation.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday September 02, @02:35PM
It is part of the werewolf industrial complex, killing hundreds every year, And the tides! What a pain in the ass to have my beach flooded every 12 hours! Who's gonna pay for the damage?
Do the mining on the back side where nobody will see it
