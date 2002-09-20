Stories
Canada Post Says Dog Attacks on Mail Carriers Increased During Pandemic

posted by martyb on Wednesday September 02, @04:09PM
from the Public-Service-Annnouncement dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for nutherguy:

Canada Post says dog attacks on mail carriers have increased during pandemic:

We have seen an increase this year of incidents across the country," the Crown corporation said in an email to CTVNews.ca.

According to Canada Post, around 41 per cent of households in Canada have dogs. Postal service workers come into contact with pets when they drop off mail, and with everyone at home during the pandemic, the chances of them coming face-to-face with a dog is even greater than usual.

[...] Canada Post is asking homeowners not to open their doors during mail delivery, as this not only can make physical distancing harder, but can allow a dog to rush outside at an unsuspecting mail carrier. They are reminding the public to wait until a postal service worker has left to go pick up the mail or packages left on the doorstep.

Original Submission


