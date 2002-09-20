from the working-so-well-for-North-Korea? dept.
China working to double nuclear warheads:
China is expected to at least double the number of its nuclear warheads over the next 10 years - from an estimated figure in the low 200s it has now - and is nearing the ability to launch nuclear attacks by land, air and sea, a capacity known as a triad, the Pentagon has revealed.
The annual report to Congress on China's military marks the first time it has put a number to China's nuclear warheads. The Federation of American Scientists has estimated that China has about 320.
The Pentagon said the growth projection was based on factors including Beijing having enough material to double its nuclear weapons stockpile without new fissile material production.
Begun, the Second Nuclear Arms Race has?
(Score: 2) by pvanhoof on Wednesday September 02, @08:35PM (1 child)
More important to me sounds the capability to sink air craft carriers. Nuclear weapons are just a deterrent. You also only need one or two to be effective at that. Sinking air craft carriers is something they could actually do in a hot war. For that nuclear weapons are probably overkill and harmful for your own shorelines.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday September 02, @08:42PM
My understanding is it's a bitch to sink a carrier. I seem to recall the Navy tried to sink one of their own a few years back and had a hell of a time.
So a small nuke at the tip of a sea skimming missile would be ideal. Vaporize half the ship, the other half sinks, and Hey! Bet there's some collateral damage with that carrier's escorts.
Disclaimer. Never been in the Navy. Never built a nuke. Never really looked into what it takes to make a nuke. Have no idea the minimum weight for a nuke (although I've read suitcase bombs need to be at least 70 lbs).
My liquid diet is going fine, thank you very much. Turns out after 4 beers I no longer care how fat I am.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday September 02, @08:40PM
Is it really a race if you're standing on the finish line already?