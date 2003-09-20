It works like this: When Facebook identifies that a user subscribes to a participating publisher, it will invite the user to link their subscription account. Once the accounts are connected, if the user clicks on a paywalled link via Facebook, they won't have to sign-in to access the content. Users who link their Facebook and news accounts will also see more stories from those publishers in Facebook News.

Facebook is testing the feature with a handful of publishers, ranging from The Atlantic to the Winnipeg Free Press, and early test results are promising. In June, subscribers who linked their Facebook accounts made 111 percent more article clicks compared to those who didn't link their accounts, Facebook said in a blog post.