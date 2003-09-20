from the I-see-what-you're-doing-there dept.
Facebook pilot links user profiles with online news subscriptions:
It works like this: When Facebook identifies that a user subscribes to a participating publisher, it will invite the user to link their subscription account. Once the accounts are connected, if the user clicks on a paywalled link via Facebook, they won't have to sign-in to access the content. Users who link their Facebook and news accounts will also see more stories from those publishers in Facebook News.
Facebook is testing the feature with a handful of publishers, ranging from The Atlantic to the Winnipeg Free Press, and early test results are promising. In June, subscribers who linked their Facebook accounts made 111 percent more article clicks compared to those who didn't link their accounts, Facebook said in a blog post.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @07:43AM
Why is Azuma Hazuki able to see hashed IPs? Why has someone so untrustworthy been given this power? Does SN not care about users' privacy at all? Why was this done quietly, without people knowing who was granted access to their personally identifying information? We need a boycott of SN subscriptions until this individual is permanently removed and SN pledges never to engage in such behavior again. Your users do NOT want this individual to have this power. And why is SN using the lameness filter to censor this post? Modification was required to post it at all. Why is SN engaged in such evil and antagonistic behavior toward its users?