Several people have submitted leads to stories about how Ring Smart Doorbells might also alert people to the approach of law enforcement.
From https://threatpost.com/fbi-ring-smart-doorbells-sabotage-cops/158837/
While privacy advocates have warned against Ring's partnerships with police, newly unearthed documents reveal FBI concerns about 'new challenges' smart doorbell footage could create for cops. The FBI is worried that Ring doorbell owners can use footage collected from their smart devices to keep tabs on police, newly uncovered documents show.
It's interesting to see that the FBI is 'concerned' about this pervasive surveillance being applied to cops for once instead of on 'the plebs', as opposed to sticking to the mantra they've been telling us the whole time: "If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear".
It is important to point out that the 'concerns' the FBI has, go way beyond the simple populace being able to check up on cops, so the article is a good read and will no doubt generate an interesting discussion.
Further reading even: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/7047194-LES-FBI-Technical-Analysis-Bulletin-Internet-of.html
The FBI warned in a November 2019 bulletin that smart video doorbells, such as Amazon's Ring or Google's Nest Hello cameras, could tip off suspects that police are coming for them, according to a Monday report in the Intercept.
Federal Bureau of Investigation documents warned that owners of Amazon's Ring and similar video doorbells can use the systems — which collect video footage sometimes used to investigate crimes — in order to watch police instead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 04, @10:59PM
"Install a Ring smart doorbell! It will totally give you an advantage over the cops, and won't let them hack into your house!"
Just install normal cameras.