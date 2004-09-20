Several people have submitted leads to stories about how Ring Smart Doorbells might also alert people to the approach of law enforcement.

FBI: Ring Smart Doorbells Could Sabotage Cops

Ring is the gift that keeps on giving...

From https://threatpost.com/fbi-ring-smart-doorbells-sabotage-cops/158837/

While privacy advocates have warned against Ring's partnerships with police, newly unearthed documents reveal FBI concerns about 'new challenges' smart doorbell footage could create for cops. The FBI is worried that Ring doorbell owners can use footage collected from their smart devices to keep tabs on police, newly uncovered documents show.

It's interesting to see that the FBI is 'concerned' about this pervasive surveillance being applied to cops for once instead of on 'the plebs', as opposed to sticking to the mantra they've been telling us the whole time: "If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear".

It is important to point out that the 'concerns' the FBI has, go way beyond the simple populace being able to check up on cops, so the article is a good read and will no doubt generate an interesting discussion.

Further reading even: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/7047194-LES-FBI-Technical-Analysis-Bulletin-Internet-of.html