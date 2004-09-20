from the Say-it-while-you-are-alive dept.
A Speaker for the Dead is a person who attends a funeral or similar convention to speak on behalf of the deceased as described in the second Ender novel. A funeral director has taken up the path of being a Speaker delivering messages to those who have come to grieve, clearing out parts of the lives for people unable to do so, and arranging mementos for the living.
It's good to see science fiction continue to inspire us.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @03:13AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grateful_dead_(folklore) [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday September 05, @03:19AM
You shouldn't mention Ender saga in this current cancel culture epoch.
Some people of liberal zeal may notice it is actually an allegory to celebrate fascism.
And it certainly was, at the time of writing, admitted by author himself.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design