Real Life Speaker for the Dead Can Speak at Your Funeral

An Anonymous Coward writes:

A Speaker for the Dead is a person who attends a funeral or similar convention to speak on behalf of the deceased as described in the second Ender novel. A funeral director has taken up the path of being a Speaker delivering messages to those who have come to grieve, clearing out parts of the lives for people unable to do so, and arranging mementos for the living.

It's good to see science fiction continue to inspire us.

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @03:13AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @03:13AM (#1046657)

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grateful_dead_(folklore) [wikipedia.org]

  by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday September 05, @03:19AM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Saturday September 05, @03:19AM (#1046660) Journal

    You shouldn't mention Ender saga in this current cancel culture epoch.
    Some people of liberal zeal may notice it is actually an allegory to celebrate fascism.
    And it certainly was, at the time of writing, admitted by author himself.

