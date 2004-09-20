Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Mass Firing at Lab Zero Games Leaves Company With One Employee

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday September 05, @07:46AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the another-one-bites-the-dust dept.
Business

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for nutherguy:

Mass Firing at Lab Zero Leaves Company with No Employees:

Studio head Mike Zaimont of Lab Zero Games laid off the remainder of his staff at the end of August after nearly a quarter of its employees resigned due to sexual harassment accusations lobbed against him. Zaimont now remains the sole employee at the studio.

[...] Following the accusations and resignations, Zaimont was asked by the company's board to step down, but when a deal on his resignation couldn't be reached, Zaimont simply dissolved the board, which was within his powers as temporary studio head.

According to an email from Zaimont featured in a report from Kotaku, the layoffs were due to Lab Zero being unable to meet payroll requirements for its employees, noting that the company had more debt than cash. Details on severance for the terminated workers are apparently still being worked out, and they are able to keep their health insurance through the month of September.

Original Submission


«  Facebook Tax Defence Backfires
Mass Firing at Lab Zero Games Leaves Company With One Employee | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @08:03AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @08:03AM (#1046706)

    Another nutherguy sub, defending asshole bosses and muderous teeny-boppers? Oh, my, what we have come to!

(1)